Johnson announces plans to seek state Senate seat

State Rep. David Johnson has formally announced his state Senate candidacy in District 33 for the primary election on June 2.

"I've been overwhelmed with support and encouragement by constituents to move on to the Senate where my successful legislative efforts can be heard in the upper chamber," Johnson said.

Johnson served as an officer in the Air Force and Reserve for eight years. He is married to Karen, his wife of 34 years. They have three daughters and three grandchildren.

Johnson attended Rapid City's public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1979. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the School of Mines in 1983 and his Master's in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota. He's been a licensed pilot for 40 years and is now a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

He was appointed in 2018 by USDA Secretary Perdue to the National Forest Advisory Board and serves as Summerset’s urban forester. He is a past member of Rapid City's Urban Forestry and Wildlife Committees and past president of the South Dakota Arborists Association and is an internationally certified arborist.

