Johnson announces plans to seek state Senate seat

State Rep. David Johnson has formally announced his state Senate candidacy in District 33 for the primary election on June 2.
"I've been overwhelmed with support and encouragement by constituents to move on to the Senate where my successful legislative efforts can be heard in the upper chamber," Johnson said.
Johnson served as an officer in the Air Force and Reserve for eight years. He is married to Karen, his wife of 34 years. They have three daughters and three grandchildren.
Johnson attended Rapid City's public schools, graduating from Central High School in 1979. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the School of Mines in 1983 and his Master's in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota. He's been a licensed pilot for 40 years and is now a commercial pilot and flight instructor.
He was appointed in 2018 by USDA Secretary Perdue to the National Forest Advisory Board and serves as Summerset’s urban forester. He is a past member of Rapid City's Urban Forestry and Wildlife Committees and past president of the South Dakota Arborists Association and is an internationally certified arborist.
Johnson also is president of the Rapid City chapter of the state Right to Life Organization. He is a past vice chair of the Pennington County Republican Party and is currently a precinct committeeman. He also serves on committees or board positions for the Rapid City and Box Elder Chambers of Commerce.
Johnson serves as a director for the Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire District and is a board member for Wellfully, Inc., a local organization offering recovery assistance for area adolescents. He is an active member and former officer of the Rapid City Trap and Gun Club.
"This session my efforts have concentrated on preserving South Dakota citizens' fundamental right to privacy -- a right that's under increasing threat because of expanding drone use and technology," Johnson says.
Johnson's earlier successful legislation includes open-government statutes, fair election proceedings and reductions in state regulations that have stifled small businesses. He also helped author a modernized forest health initiative for the Black Hills.
His proudest triumph, he said, is his battle to delete more than 50 state laws burdening citizens; an effort taking three years to complete.
"Streamlined, limited government should be every legislator's goal," said Johnson.
Johnson's legislative email address is David.Johnson@sdlegislature.gov