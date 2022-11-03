Johnson, Friedel battle for Senate District 33

As Election Day approaches, the Journal has interviewed candidates for office in the Rapid City region. The Journal selected races in which there are competitive candidates.

Election Day is Tuesday. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, in-person absentee voting is available at county auditor offices.

District 30 is made up of portions of Pennington and Meade counties, mostly west and southwest of Rapid City. The senator is Republican David Johnson of Rapid City. Johnson is being challenged by Libertarian Darren Friedel of Rapid City.

Senate District 33 — One seat

Darren Friedel

Friedel said he grew up in Dimock. He's been in the Rapid City area since 2000 and works remotely as a cyber security engineer for a company out of Albany, New York. He was in the Army National Guard for 20 years, during which he worked in information technology. He has a wife and two teenage daughters.

Friedel said he used to be a Republican, but he left the party around 2020 and became a Libertarian because didn't like the direction the Republican Party was taking on a woman's right to choose and marriage equality. His key issues center around some of his disagreements with the Republican Party.

"One of the things with having two daughters, is women's rights. I think that we definitely need to review our stance on a woman's right to choose what to do with her body," he said. "Another thing is the gay and lesbian rights, I think you shouldn't be penalized because of who you love and who you choose to marry."

He also noted times that ballot measures have passed in the state, but have been blocked by the legislature, specifically Amendment A in 2020, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.

"My thing would be to hold people accountable and push for what the will of the people is," he said.

del noted that his opponent would have run unopposed and said he decided to run because he wanted to give the people an alternative option.

"I really hope people get out and vote, no matter who they vote for," he said. "I just think that voting matters."

David Johnson

Johnson has worked in the Legislature for six years total, first as a representative in the House from 2017-2020 before becoming a senator for District 33 in 2021.

Johnson said he's lived in Rapid City since 1965. He attended public schools in the area through high school and graduated from South Dakota Mines in 1983, and later earned a master's in business administration from the University of South Dakota in 2003. He served as an officer in the United States Air Force and reserve for eight years before returning to Rapid City in 1991 to operate his family's business, Johnson Tree Service.

"He's the tree guy. That's how people know me," he said.

Johnson is the chair of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and a member of the Joint Committee of Appropriations and the Senate Committee of Appropriations. He said one of his top priorities is supporting and advocating for the public school system.

"That's an unusual stance for a Republican to make, but our school system needs support. They need encouragement. Our teachers need support from the community if they are to follow through on our constitutional mandate that the state of South Dakota provides free, public education to every single citizen," he said, adding that he's proud of his position as chair of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

"Veterans are in need of better healthcare because the VA system is overloaded. We need to recognize that men and women in uniform or who have been in uniform in the past have signed that blank check to support our Constitution, and so we need to support them in every way possible," Johnson said.

Johnson has three grown daughters, four grandchildren and has been married to his wife for 36 years. He said he decided to run for the office because he feels he's been effective as a state legislator.

"I've actually repealed more laws than I've authored and passed, and I think that's a critical part of the equation," he said. "The reason that I chose to serve in the first place, although it sounds cliche, is that western South Dakota and the community of Rapid City, Pennington County have been very, very good to my family and my family business operations for almost half a century. I'm 62 now and I just felt it was time to give back to the community."