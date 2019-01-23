U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., announced Wednesday that he has been chosen for a seat on the House Agriculture Committee.
“Serving on the Agriculture Committee is a true honor and I am proud to give South Dakota a voice at this table,” Johnson said in a news release.
The release included congratulatory comments from several South Dakota agricultural leaders, including Scott VanderWal, president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau.
"The Agriculture Committee gives Dusty the chance to advocate for not only farm risk management tools, but also conservation, rural development, research and much more,” VanderWal said. “We look forward to working with Dusty to advance policies that help South Dakota farmers and ranchers continue to feed the world.”