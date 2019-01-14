South Dakota's new congressman, Dusty Johnson, introduced his first bill last week and it could have a big impact on a Black Hills community.
The bill would allow for the transfer of land at the Custer County Airport from the Black Hills National Forest to Custer County.
Though the county owns the buildings at the airport, it doesn't own the land they sit on. This bill would change that.
Johnson called the bill common-sense legislation that could help the airport immediately.
Because the land that airport sits on is owned by the federal government, Johnson said the county has a difficult time getting federal grant funding. This puts the county at a disadvantage when improvements need to be made.
Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both Republicans from South Dakota, introduced the same bill in the Senate. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., introduced the same bill last year while she was in Congress, but it was not taken up. Noem is now governor of South Dakota.
Johnson said he hopes to have Custer bill heard in the coming months.
"Unfortunately, this is the kind of meat-and-potatoes bill that get pushed aside when government is shut down, but it could make a real difference if it were heard," he said.