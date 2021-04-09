Johnson named most effective Republican on agriculture

As the ranking member of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture, Johnson said he is continuing to press on the PRICE Act, which would reform pricing in cattle economics; and the DIRECT Act, a measure that would amend laws to allow for interstate internet sales of state-inspected meat and poultry.

"We want to create an environment where small processors can grow," he said. "We know that more competition in that processing space is going to allow independent producers and small feeders more of an opportunity to get a fair price for their product."

Johnson is also a member of the bipartisan House Biofuels Caucus. This week, he led an effort to urge Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan to meet with the group of lawmakers to discuss prioritizing the Renewable Fuel Standard and higher ethanol and biodiesel blends in consultation with agricultural stakeholders.

According to recent reports, biofuels or corn ethanol produce greenhouse gas emissions at a significantly lower rate than gasoline.

“As you know, biofuels are an integral part of sound environmental policy that serves to keep and create home-grown jobs, and generates demand for American farmers,” said the members. “A recent report found that greenhouse gas emissions from corn ethanol are 46% lower than gasoline. The role of biofuels provides a compelling story that must be utilized to achieve carbon emission reduction goals. Biofuels producers need to be included in any climate conversation, and rural America must not be left behind.”

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.