Johnson named superintendent of State Veterans Home

South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Greg Whitlock announced Friday that Chuck Johnson will be serving as the new superintendent of the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

“Chuck has a strong healthcare administration background and will help us in succeeding in our mission and vision at the Home,” Whitlock said. “He has served as the administrator for the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison and the Care and Rehab Center in Arlington. In addition to these attributes, Chuck has also served as director of numerous rehab facilities in South Dakota and Iowa.”

Johnson is licensed as a nursing home administrator and a physical therapist assistant. He obtained degrees in health management and business management from the University of Minnesota and a physical therapy assistant degree from Indian Hills Community College in Iowa.

“Taking care of veterans is not new for Chuck,” Whitlock said. “He dedicated 22 years of service to the U.S. Army and the Iowa National Guard, serving one combat tour in Afghanistan. During his service, he supervised ground ambulance platoons, trained medics, and conducted live ground to air evac operations.”

Whitlock said the Department of Veterans Affairs is excited to have Johnson join the agency.

“His years of excellence and hard work are a great inspiration to us," he said. "His passion for his job and compassion for his residents is inspiring.”

