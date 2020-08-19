Johnson, Peterson introduce bill to include newspaper printing costs in Paycheck Protection Program

“Keeping the newspaper going during the pandemic is an essential service. Second only to staffing costs are production expenses — printing, ink, paper and the contracts associated with getting the paper out. Allowing community newspapers that still have PPP dollars through the end of the year to spend their money on printing would help our local newspapers to survive,” said Matthew Adelman, president of the National Newspaper Association and Publisher.

“South Dakota’s newspapers are appreciative of Rep. Johnson’s legislation to include the costs of printing and production in the Paycheck Protection Program. Having that flexibility in a PPP loan for newspapers would be very significant since printing costs make up a major portion of every newspaper’s ongoing fixed expenses. As importantly, SDNA and its member newspapers thank the Congressman for his understanding and appreciation of the importance and need for local journalism in communities across South Dakota and our nation. Dusty’s lead on this legislation demonstrates that conviction and we are grateful,” said David Bordewyk, executive director of the South Dakota Newspaper Association.