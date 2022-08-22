Johnson proposes bill to protect Mount Rushmore

U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., introduced a bill last week to protect the name and alterations to Mount Rushmore.

The "Mount Rushmore Protection Act" would prohibit the use of federal funds to alter, change, destroy or remove the likeness, the name of, or any of the faces on Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone.

Johnson said he proposed the bill after former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose said it was time to "retire" Mount Rushmore's usage from entertainment and events. Rose made the statement in a social media video on Aug. 3.

"Can we retire using ‘Mount Rushmore? That should be offensive to all of us, especially Native Americans, Indigenous people who were the first people here before Christopher Columbus. That land was stolen from them when it was discovered that it contained gold," Rose said in the video.

"And 25 years later, to add insult to injury, four American presidents were put on what we call Mount Rushmore on the top of the dead bodies that is buried right underneath," Rose continued. "So, I call for you and for myself — I'm owning this, too — let's stop using the term ‘Mount Rushmore' when we're talking about our favorite rappers, talking about our favorite movies, talking about our favorite players."

Johnson said in a statement that Rose was trying to "cancel" Mount Rushmore, and that is why he filed the bill.

“The four presidents on Mount Rushmore championed the cause of freedom,” Johnson said. “Our nation has an imperfect past, but the calls to cancel Mount Rushmore will not move our nation forward. My legislation ensures the protection and beauty of Mount Rushmore for generations to come.”