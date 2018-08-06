A poll commissioned by the Dusty Johnson campaign shows him leading his U.S. House race by 21 percentage points, according to a news release.
Johnson is the Republican nominee for U.S. House in South Dakota. In the Nov. 6 general election, he faces Democrat Tim Bjorkman, Libertarian George Hendrickson and independent Ron Wieczorek. The House seat is open because the incumbent, Kristi Noem, is running for governor.
Johnson's campaign said Monday that a poll conducted Public Opinion Strategies shows him with support from 54 percent of respondents, compared to 33 percent for Bjorkman and 10 percent undecided, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percent. Public Opinion Strategies is a Republican polling firm.