South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson began his remarks Tuesday by acknowledging that “everybody thinks everybody in Washington is a knucklehead.”

But there’s very good people, too, he said.

After touring Cole-Tac and Oyate Health, Johnson spoke to a full house at Elevate, answering questions on everything from the threat of China to a potential mineral withdrawal in the Black Hills.

Elected officials in Congress generally specialize in certain areas, but Johnson focuses on three major ones: agriculture, transportation and China, serving on committees for each. The Center for Effective Lawmaking named him the “most effective Republican on agriculture” for the 117th Congress — his second time receiving the honor.

Agriculture

Part of the Farm Bill is to give farmers a sense of predictability year-to-year. Johnson is among the Republicans responsible for drafting this year’s legislation. There are some Republicans putting a downward pressure on spending, he said.

“I think the basics are going to get taken care of. This Farm Bill is going to look a lot like the last one,” Johnson said. “There may be quite a few policy goals, but it’s not like crop insurance is going away. It’s not like title loan programs are going away.”

One of the policy focuses is working lands, a conservation-related policy that recognizes livelihoods made from range and farm lands, but also highlights their importance as wildlife habitat. Johnson believes there is increasing bipartisanship agreement in figuring out how to accomplish working lands goals.

The Farm Bill in the past was evenly split between food stamps and risk management policy like crop insurance. Now it’s very uneven — with this Farm Bill expected to be 83% food stamps, according to Johnson. Splitting those two things would be remarkably difficult with such proportions.

Transportation and Broadband

Johnson led efforts to successfully turn back a plan to charge the Pierre, Aberdeen, and Watertown communities more than four million dollars over the next 10 years to maintain passenger air service. Language in the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act (SGRLAA), would have charged rural passenger airports new fees to participate in the essential air service program.

We’re way stronger on broadband than we give ourselves credit for, he said. Johnson is the former co-owner of a broadband engineering and consulting firm.

It took the U.S. 50 years to connect everyone on the electrical grid, he said, but in just the last decade alone, they’ve gone from 10% of Americans having access to at least 250 megabits-per-second to more than 90%.

“I think there’s a lot of investment the private sector has made,” Johnson said. “Also, with the spur mechanisms we've had enough for a long time. For as long as any of us have been alive, there has been a universal service fee on our cell phones and landlines, and that's what helps to pay for service in the most rural parts of America. And I support that not because I believe in the redistribution of wealth, but because I think one of the things that powers American Exceptionalism is that we’re one country from an infrastructure perspective.”

The threat of China

Johnson called the Chinese Communist Party a “much, much greater threat than most Americans realize.” The CCP boasts the largest navy in the world and has advanced technological capabilities the U.S. isn’t even close to, he said, and they’re a larger trading partner with every single South American country — despite being in a different hemisphere.

He acknowledged the fatigue that many feel when it comes to international affairs.

”Every time America backs away from leadership, we create a vacuum,” Johnson said. “And guess who’s excited to fill that void? The Chinese Communist Party…I think we dial-down our global leadership at our own peril.”

The rules-based international system is what China’s been working to dismantle, according to Johnson, which is why there needs to be an incentive system to keep them in line. It’s also a matter of continuing to invest in places where innovation grows, like South Dakota Mines.

Pulling allies closer and not giving the CCP coercive economic power is part of the way forward, Johnson said. Power over critical industries like food production, pharmaceuticals and critical material present a national security threat to the U.S.

”I don't mind if we buy cheap t-shirts from them, and I don't mind they buy soybeans from us,” he said. “Sixty-percent of South Dakota soybeans are sold in China. And there’s nothing inherently bad about that.”

The fact there are many life-saving pharmaceuticals that can only be bought from China makes Johnson nervous. He said the U.S. needs to on-shore more of that production as a safeguard.

Ukraine

There’s surprise in Johnson’s mind that the war in Ukraine has become such a controversial issue.

”We're Americans, right? We believe in the rule of law,” he said. ”That's a fundamental American value [that] the bullies don't get to take what they want through force.”

Johnson doesn’t believe that American men and women should die in battle for Ukraine, but American’s don’t look the other way when there’s a bully on the playground. Vladimir Putin is just as big as any of the 20th century bullies, he said.

He’s not for piling millions into Ukraine without accountability, but wants to make sure partners in Europe are doing their part as well.

Education

Johnson sees a two-pronged need for higher-education: for the government to look at the affordability of higher-education and to take care of the neediest individuals.

And if, he said, you agree with him on those things, then you‘ll also agree that student loan forgiveness is an “exquisitely bad” way to do either.

“What we should do instead is increase the purchasing power of the Pell Grant, which is targeted for the neediest Americans, and really, the first-generation college student.”

The Supreme Court is soon set to decide on the legality of President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program, something Johnson is hoping they strike down. No one person should be able to spend $600 billion by themselves, he said.

A major concern is the free-fall of standardized test scores, Johnson said — an issue that should worry every American, because it impacts every other issue the country faces.

Johnson said a conversation around Critical Race Theory — whether it exists and to what extent — is fine, but almost no one’s talking about the proportion of scores that continue to plummet.

“I’m willing to engage in that conversation,” Johnson said. “I’m not willing to engage in that conversation if it sucks all the air out of the fact that our kids are not learning.”

Students coming from unstable homes are more likely to have poor test scores, something he doesn’t have an answer for but said we should be talking about every single day until a collaborative solution is found.