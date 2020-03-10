Johnson to hold telephone town hall on coronavirus
Johnson to hold telephone town hall on coronavirus

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota will host a telephone town hall to discuss the coronavirus from 6 to 7 p.m. today.

South Dakota Deputy State Epidemiologist Dustin Ortbahn will join him to discuss how the state is preparing for the coronavirus. To participate or listen, dial 877-229-8493. The pin number to use is 118995.

So far, there have been 788 reported coronavirus cases  and 28 deaths in the U.S. There have been no reported coronavirus cases in South Dakota.

