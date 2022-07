U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., will host a town hall meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

The town hall will be in the Classroom Building Lecture Hall 204E on the Mines campus. Johnson said the meeting is open to all constituents and encourages as many West River residents to attend as possible.