Johnson tribal school bill passes US House

“This simple and clean legislative fix would directly benefit our tribal grant schools by allowing them to access lower cost health insurance options, resulting in significant overall savings," said Cecelia Fire Thunder, President, Oglala Lakota Nation Education Consortium. "Not only would this fix benefits for more than 500 employees working at tribal grant schools on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, it would also free up millions of dollars to be used to better the education for thousands of tribal students at these schools. Tribal grant schools should not be treated differently than other tribal schools and I’m glad the House has acted. I urge the House and Senate to work together to get this bill across the finish line,”

This legislation would amend Section 409 of the Indian Health Care Improvement Act to clarify that tribal grant schools are eligible to participate in the FEHB program and the Federal Employees Group Life Insurance (FEGLI) program.

In 2010, Congress reauthorized the Indian Health Care Improvement Act. A provision was included in Section 409 of this law that allows tribes and tribal organizations, including schools, operating programs through P.L. 93-638 contracts to be eligible for insurance coverage for their employees through the FEHB program and the FEGLI program. This provision did not explicitly mention P.L. 100-297 and, therefore, the Office of Personnel Management, in consultation with the Department of the Interior and the Department of Health and Human Services, determined that tribal grant schools are ineligible to purchase insurance coverage for their employees through FEHB and FEGLI.

