South Dakota's lone member of Congress voted for a measure that would block President Trump's emergency declaration on the southern border.
Dusty Johnson, R-S.D, was one of 13 Republicans that joined all Democrats in voting for the measure. The vote 245-182.
Johnson called an emergency declaration the "wrong approach," on this issue.
The vote now must be taken up in the Senate within 18 days.
“Throughout the last two months, I’ve reliably voted with the President on border security and the border wall. There is still work to be done, and I’m committed to working with him in Congress to continue the progress we’ve made," Johnson said in a statement. "Separation of powers is a central American value, brilliantly established by our Founders. It makes governing messy and frustrating, but concentrations of power threaten liberty. This is true, regardless of which party holds the White House. "