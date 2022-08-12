Jon Pardi connects with an international audience at Buffalo Chip Thursday night

STURGIS — In the words of Jon Pardi, “it’s been a wreck-me week, oh, but who needs sleep?”

As the rally neared its one-week point, fans still brought the energy to the Wolfman Jack Stage for country artist Pardi’s first outing at Sturgis Buffalo Chip Thursday night.

Pardi, getting ready to release his fourth studio album, drew an international audience Thursday.

Steve Pullin, originally from Liverpool, England, and buddy Mick O’Brien, originally from Wales, rode their bikes from Pardi’s home state of California — and the state they now both call home — for their first rally experience.

“Do you wonder how an Englishman and Welshman come to like country music?” laughed Pullin.

Because country music tells a story, he said. Pardi’s lyrics served as an ambassador to a trademark of the genre that translates across borders, they said.

“The songs are your story,” Pullin said. “And you can relate to that.”

It comes from the heart, O’Brien said. While not Pardi lyrics, O’Brien referenced a country song about coal that spoke to his roots in a Welsh mining village.

The appeal of country music, and Pardi’s lyrics, was a simple foundation of honest storytelling, they said. Describing other genres as repetitive lyrics and “blah blah blah,” Pardi’s songs felt more personal.

Both veterans, Pullin and O’Brien have backgrounds in British Special Forces and an arsenal of stories of their own. O’Brien told stories of taking his now-wife to meet the Queen eight months into their relationship and how he met his wife by pretending to have lost a fictitious dog.

While not with the pair at Thursday night’s concert, O’Brien’s wife is his connection to Pardi. He sported a Jon Pardi T-shirt, saying his wife was the real fan — that she “loves” him. He got the shirt for her, hoping he can get it signed. Describing her favorite song, he couldn’t quite put his finger on the title, but said he’d know it when he heard it.

O’Brien and his wife attended a Pardi concert just over a week ago in Los Angeles, where they landed “in the back,” not fond of the big stadiums or the price tag to get closer. Thursday night, O’Brien noted his position directly behind the Wolfman Jack Stage pit, and his proximity to the stage.

“She didn’t want to go and now — I’m here,” O'Brien said.

He said he’d make a video and wave to her when Pardi played her favorite song.

Pullin said he’s more along for the ride than a die-hard Pardi fan, but specifically referenced his affinity for the California Sunrise album — now that he shares a state with the singer.

“Everyone associates us with the Beatles,” Pullin said, being from Liverpool. He prefers country.

Both their trip to the rally and their night with Pardi were part of a mantra they both shared: life flies by, live it now.

“Life is fun,” O’Brien said. “You could wake up dead tomorrow.”

Possessing a unique perspective on seeing tomorrow, O’Brien was “banged up” in a helicopter crash while serving in Baghdad and presented with the Military Cross from the Queen of England.

Their experiences are their stories, just like the songs are Pardi’s, they said. Calling their rally experience “amazing” so far, Pullin and O’Brien continue to write their own stories at Sturgis.

Pardi’s storytelling Thursday night included hits such as "Night Shift," "Cowboy Hat," "When I’ve Been Drinking," "Heartache Medication" and "Dirt on My Boots."

As for that song O’Brien’s wife loves, while still unconfirmed, the going theory was “She Ain’t It.”