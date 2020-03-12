Jones announces candidacy for Rapid City Council

Dr. Patrick S. “Pat” Jones has announced his candidacy for Ward 1 Rapid City Council. The seat is now held by Becky Drury, who is running for the state House of Representatives.

After graduating from Rapid City Central High School, Jones attended Black Hills State University and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education, which led to 16 great years of teaching, two years in New Underwood and 14 years in the Lead-Deadwood School District.

Upon graduating from South Dakota State University with a Master’s Degree in Education and Administration in 2001, Jones became an assistant principal at Stevens High School for three years followed by being the principal at Central High School for four years.

Jones earned his Doctorate Degree in Administration and Education from the university in May 2010 and served several other school districts in South Dakota and Nebraska, retiring from education in 2015.

Jones is now the managing director of the Adult Day Center of the Black Hills, a nonprofit that provides daytime respite care for seniors and others who cannot be home alone during the day.

Jones says he is running for city council to make sure that all voices are heard.