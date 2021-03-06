Journal announces 'Celebrate Nurses of the Black Hills' program

It’s easy to show your appreciation. Visit rapidcityjournal.com/contests and submit a brief story about a nurse who has impacted your life. Bonus if you upload a photo because each submission will be recognized at rapidcityjournal.com and in a special section in the Rapid City Journal on May 1 to start Nurses Week.

"During this remarkable time, we have all had contact with a deserving nurse. Think about the LPN or CNA who has lovingly cared for your parent in a nursing home when you weren’t allowed to visit," Journal Editor Kent Bush said. "Maybe it’s the school nurse who is tirelessly performing daily temperature checks to ensure your child’s wellness, or the COVID ICU nurse who puts themself directly in the line of fire. It could even be the virtual nurse who steps you through your symptoms and answers your health concerns. Be sure to thank a nurse today."