Journal announces 'Celebrate Nurses of the Black Hills' program

Tirelessly dedicating their lives to helping others, nurses say, “it’s just their job” — the Rapid City Journal knows it’s much more.
Each day, thousands of nurses bring skill, attention, care and love to patients in the Black Hills. The dedication to their craft has never been more evident than during this year-long pandemic, and they deserve our thanks and recognition.
To honor their work, the Journal is proud to announce the inaugural Celebrate Nurses of the Black Hills program. This program is a reader-submission campaign and section that is supported by presenting sponsor University of South Dakota School of Nursing and supporting sponsors Qdoba Mexican Eats, Cheyenne Crossing, Black Hills Federal Credit Union, CSL Plasma, Westhills Village Retirement Community, South Dakota State University College of Nursing, Sundog Rehabilitation, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, DTN Staffing and Dakota Home Care.
Show your gratitude
It’s easy to show your appreciation. Visit rapidcityjournal.com/contests and submit a brief story about a nurse who has impacted your life. Bonus if you upload a photo because each submission will be recognized at rapidcityjournal.com and in a special section in the Rapid City Journal on May 1 to start Nurses Week.
"During this remarkable time, we have all had contact with a deserving nurse. Think about the LPN or CNA who has lovingly cared for your parent in a nursing home when you weren’t allowed to visit," Journal Editor Kent Bush said. "Maybe it’s the school nurse who is tirelessly performing daily temperature checks to ensure your child’s wellness, or the COVID ICU nurse who puts themself directly in the line of fire. It could even be the virtual nurse who steps you through your symptoms and answers your health concerns. Be sure to thank a nurse today."
Celebrating Nurses in the Black Hills is not a contest. The Journal is honoring all nurses in this program. The online nomination form is available now through April 12.
