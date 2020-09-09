Journal announces cutest baby photo contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proud parents, it's time to show off your cutest baby for all to see.

The Rapid City Journal has teamed up with Who's Toy House for the cutest baby photo contest through Sept. 20. The photo with the most votes will win a $100 gift card to Who's Toy House.

Journal President Matt Tranquill said the contest is open for parents of children younger than 24 months old as of Sept. 20. Photos can be submitted on the Journal's website, rapidcityjournal.com

Here are the contest rules: You may only submit information and personal pictures of your own children. Only one child in the photo allowed. No professional photographs permitted. Only candid photos may be submitted. One submission per user. Photos may take up to 24 hours to be approved. Photos submitted over the weekend will be approved the following Monday.

Photos can be submitted until 8 p.m. Sept. 20. Online voting for the favorite photos will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 and end at 8 p.m. Sept. 30. Website visitors can vote once per day.

Tranquill said the winner of the $100 gift certificate to Who's Toy House will be announced in October.

For more information, click on the contest's link at rapidcityjournal.com, or visit the contest directly at http://rapidcityjournal.secondstreetapp.com/Cutest-Baby-Photo-Contest/

