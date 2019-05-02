The Rapid City Journal will soon unveil a monthly business magazine highlighting local leaders and ideas driving economic development and growth in the Black Hills.
The magazine will be called Black Hills Business, and the first issue will be published in late June. It will be inserted into the Sunday edition of the Rapid City Journal and will also be available for free at locations throughout the Black Hills.
The Journal’s Chris Huber is leaving his position as editor of the newspaper to become general manager of the magazine. Pat Butler, the Journal's managing editor, will serve as interim editor.
Huber is a Black Hills native who was born in Rapid City and grew up in Lead/Deadwood and Hot Springs. He has been with the Rapid City Journal for six years. During that time, he has served as photographer, photo editor, managing editor and editor. His wife, Carrie, is a teacher at Stevens High School, and they have an 11-month-old daughter.
“We are at the start of an exciting time for business in the Black Hills,” Huber said. “With the announcement of the new Air Force bomber coming to Ellsworth, the construction of a new civic center in Rapid City, and the work Elevate Rapid City is doing around recruitment and development, we think the business landscape in our area is set to rapidly expand.”
Journal Publisher Matt Tranquill said, “I am excited that Chris is going to produce our community business publication. He is the right person at the right time to bring the present and future business stories to the Black Hills.”
The magazine will showcase feature stories and photos from all corners of the Black Hills business landscape, including profiles of top business leaders, business news, updates on new construction, and insight into the local culture’s influence on the business community.
“There are dozens of examples of people deciding the Black Hills is the best place to call home and start a business,” Huber said. “We want to tell those stories.”
Because of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s crucial role in the Black Hills economy, the magazine will also feature coverage of happenings at the base.
Regarding the editor position at the Journal, Tranquill said, “The process of bringing in the best person to be editor of the Rapid City Journal has already begun, and I hope to be able to make an announcement in the next month or so. The person we ultimately bring in will be a community-minded person that will continue reporting the news in the unbiased, useful manner that our community deserves.”