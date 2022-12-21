 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Journal delivery Thursday to be interrupted by storm

122222-WednesdaySnow.jpg

A person walks north across Main Street at the Sixth Street intersection as blowing snow comes down on Wednesday in downtown Rapid City.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

The Rapid City Journal will not be delivered outside of the city Thursday as blizzard conditions and arctic air hinder travel on area roads.  

Delivery inside Rapid City may be delayed and subscribers will be notified via phone call at 8 AM on Thursday if delivery is running late inside city limits, the Journal's operations manager Josh Hart said.

"Please wait until that time to contact us. But if you need to do so, call 1-877-525-6397 or email us at custservice@rapidcityjournal.com. We will respond as quickly as we can," he added.

Hart also reminded subscribers that they receive complimentary access to the Journal's electronic replica of the newspaper, or e-edition, at rapidcityjournal.com.

"If you have not activated your online subscription, please email custservice@rapidcityjournal.com with your name, address and phone number, and we can activate your complimentary online account for you," he said.

For the latest news and information on the winter storm, visit rapidcityjournal.com or download the Rapid City Journal app to your smartphone via the App Store on Apple devices and the Google Play Store on Android devices.

