A limited number of Rapid City area residents have a chance to make their hard-earned money go a lot further thanks to 20 local restaurants.
The Rapid City Journal is selling books of gift certificates for $99 each that include $20 gift certificates to 20 local establishments.
The $99 purchase gets each customer $400 in gift certificates.
"The Rapid City Journal is pleased to be able to partner with these fine local restaurants," said Publisher Matt Tranquill. "Our hope is that our readers will be able to use this opportunity to explore different places, splurge on something they would not have tried, or just revisit an old favorite."
Participating restaurants include: Bake Works, Botticelli Ristorante, Cheyenne Crossing, Dakotah Steakhouse, Delmonico Grill, Dickeys BBQ Pit, Fairmont Diner, Firehouse Brewing Company, Golden Corral, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant and Bar, High Country Grub, (kol), The Mudhole, Murphy’s Pub and Grill, Pizza Hut (Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Custer, Summerset), Que Pasa, Reflect Bistro, Cambria Hotel, Tally’s Silver Spoon, The Knuckle, and Uncle Louie’s.
The only way to purchase a book of gift certificates — which are valid through Feb. 7, 2020 — is to come in to the Rapid City Journal, 507 Main St., between 8 a.m and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.