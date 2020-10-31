Journal Eats gift certificates on sale now

A limited number of Rapid City area residents have a chance to make their hard-earned money go a lot further thanks to 16 local restaurants.

The Rapid City Journal is selling books of gift certificates for $50 that include $20 gift certificates to 16 local establishments.

The $50 purchase gets each customer $320 in gift certificates.

"The Journal is pleased to be able to partner with these fine local restaurants," said Matt Tranquill, President of the Rapid City Journal. "Our hope is that our readers will be able to use this opportunity to explore different places, splurge on something they would not have tried, or just revisit an old favorite. Supporting these restaurants in time of economic uncertainty means more than you can ever think.”

This is the second year for this promotion.

“We learned a lot from last year. The expiration date is clearly printed on the certificates. They are good for almost a month longer — starting 10 days before last year and ending 18 days later. We have also started with what we believe is the correct price. Last year, we started much higher and realized that $50 is the correct price," Tranquill said.