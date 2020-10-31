Journal Eats gift certificates on sale now

A limited number of Rapid City area residents have a chance to make their hard-earned money go a lot further thanks to 16 local restaurants.
The Rapid City Journal is selling books of gift certificates for $50 that include $20 gift certificates to 16 local establishments.
The $50 purchase gets each customer $320 in gift certificates.
"The Journal is pleased to be able to partner with these fine local restaurants," said Matt Tranquill, President of the Rapid City Journal. "Our hope is that our readers will be able to use this opportunity to explore different places, splurge on something they would not have tried, or just revisit an old favorite. Supporting these restaurants in time of economic uncertainty means more than you can ever think.”
This is the second year for this promotion.
“We learned a lot from last year. The expiration date is clearly printed on the certificates. They are good for almost a month longer — starting 10 days before last year and ending 18 days later. We have also started with what we believe is the correct price. Last year, we started much higher and realized that $50 is the correct price," Tranquill said.
Tranquill continued, “The participating restaurants are a great blend of different experiences here in the Black Hills. I can't wait to visit them all."
These certificates are good for dine-in only, except for Taco John’s and Domino’s Pizza. Domino’s Pizza is only good for carryout. There are no day exclusions except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Day, New Year’s Eve and Day. The certificates have no cash value. Gratuity is not included. Alcohol is excluded. There is a limit of one certificate per table/order.
Participating restaurants include: Mangy Moose, Hill City; Curry Masala, Rapid City; Philly Ted’s, Rapid City; Outback Steak House, Rapid City; Deadwood Social Club, Deadwood; Taco John’s, Rapid City; Diamond Lil’s, Deadwood; Morningside Café, Rapid City; A&D Jamaican Restaurant, Rapid City; County Market/Flying J Truck Stop, Rapid City; Fairmont Diner, Rapid City; Big Trout Deli, Lead; Cheyenne Crossing, Lead; The Club House of Spearfish, Spearfish; Puerto Vallarta, Rapid City; and Dominos, Rapid City.
The only way to purchase a book of gift certificates — which are valid through Feb. 28, 2021 — is to come into the Rapid City Journal, 507 Main St., between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. We ask customers to social distance when coming in to purchase these.
