Journal launches 'Red, White and Blue' campaign

"Our existing workforce in these fields are demoralized. They got into these fields to help people, to make communities better, to save lives — all of these values," Allender said. "What they've experienced over the last year and a half has really been widespread community dysfunction. Not that they aren't used to that, but the percentage of that dysfunction has just grown so much. That causes employees to be demotivated, demoralized and then they leave that profession."

Johnson, Masterson and Allender believe that a wide showing of support throughout the community with the "Red, White and Blue" campaign will show that western South Dakotans are united, thankful and proud of these heroes.

"This is a place that appreciates these professions more than a lot of places in other parts of the country," Johnson said. "We think that support might be a strategy as well that allows us to attract additional workforce in those fields as Rapid City continues to grow.

"Everyone can get behind this. We think that all of us support those who put their lives on the line every day. This is the right thing to do on a human level — by telling folks who have been in the middle of this tragic pandemic that we appreciate what they have done, and we will continue to support you."

