Journal launches 'Red, White and Blue' campaign

It's been a difficult several months for firefighters, first responders, health care workers and law enforcement workers.
Being on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on these lifesavers and heroes. Research completed by Elevate Rapid City shows that there has been a 20% or higher level of people leaving these important professions.
"We knew that these are the exact fields that were being hit most by the pandemic," Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson said. "These are our first responders, the ones who were right in the middle of fighting this pandemic and feeling the brunt of the stress with what was going on. Many of them are probably burned out."
The Rapid City Journal has partnered with Elevate Rapid City to begin the Red, White and Blue program throughout the month of July to show community appreciation for these front line professionals. The color red is for firefighters and first responders. The color white represents nurses and health care workers. Blue represents police and law enforcement officers.
Rapid City Journal President/Publisher Bill Masterson said the Red, White and Blue program will show that "We the people of western South Dakota support" these everyday heroes.
"For me personally, I have a great admiration for all the individuals that go out each and every day to try and protect our lives," Masterson said. "We want to let them know that they are appreciated and that we have job openings in the great state of South Dakota where it is a great place to live and raise your family."
Every weekend in July, the Journal will publish a listing of individuals and businesses who stand behind these professionals. The statement reads, "We the people of western South Dakota want to say thank you to our red, white and blue — to our firefighters and first responders (red), to our nurses and health care workers (white), and to our police and law enforcement (blue). We support you."
Individual names and businesses may be submitted online at http://rapidcityjournal.secondstreetapp.com/Red-White-and-Blue---Support-our-First-Responders/gallery.
Even before the program's official launch this weekend, 100 people have added their names to the list.
"The outpouring of support has been outstanding," Masterson said. "It just goes to show you that the people of western South Dakota truly do care and that those who work through our toughest times are appreciated."
In the near future, yard signs and stickers that show support for the "Red, White and Blue" will be available for pick-up at the Journal's main office, 507 West Main Street, and at Elevate Rapid City's offices in the Ascent Innovation Center, 18 East Main Street. An announcement on availability will be made soon.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the message of community support is needed now more than ever.
"Our existing workforce in these fields are demoralized. They got into these fields to help people, to make communities better, to save lives — all of these values," Allender said. "What they've experienced over the last year and a half has really been widespread community dysfunction. Not that they aren't used to that, but the percentage of that dysfunction has just grown so much. That causes employees to be demotivated, demoralized and then they leave that profession."
Johnson, Masterson and Allender believe that a wide showing of support throughout the community with the "Red, White and Blue" campaign will show that western South Dakotans are united, thankful and proud of these heroes.
"This is a place that appreciates these professions more than a lot of places in other parts of the country," Johnson said. "We think that support might be a strategy as well that allows us to attract additional workforce in those fields as Rapid City continues to grow.
"Everyone can get behind this. We think that all of us support those who put their lives on the line every day. This is the right thing to do on a human level — by telling folks who have been in the middle of this tragic pandemic that we appreciate what they have done, and we will continue to support you."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.