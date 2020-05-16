Journal newsroom wins six SDNA awards

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Rapid City Journal newsroom won six awards at this year's South Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspapers Contest.

"Our newsroom works hard every day to make the Journal the best newspaper it can be for our readers," Journal Editor Kent Bush said. "No one does it for an award, but it is always nice when judges recognize the quality of work the newsroom produces."

Two of those awards were first places prizes.

Criminal justice reporter Arielle Zionts and photographer Adam Fondren won first place in Spot News Story for their late night coverage of a standoff that ended with the arrest of a murder suspect in Rapid City on Dec. 21. Fondren also took first place in the Feature Photo category with his photo of a flaming lasso performance during the Central States Fair.

"Great capture of the action, interesting subject, nice composition and love the heat waves coming off all that flaming lasso," the judges said. "Great job."