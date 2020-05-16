Journal newsroom wins six SDNA awards

The Rapid City Journal newsroom won six awards at this year's South Dakota Newspaper Association Better Newspapers Contest.
"Our newsroom works hard every day to make the Journal the best newspaper it can be for our readers," Journal Editor Kent Bush said. "No one does it for an award, but it is always nice when judges recognize the quality of work the newsroom produces."
Two of those awards were first places prizes.
Criminal justice reporter Arielle Zionts and photographer Adam Fondren won first place in Spot News Story for their late night coverage of a standoff that ended with the arrest of a murder suspect in Rapid City on Dec. 21. Fondren also took first place in the Feature Photo category with his photo of a flaming lasso performance during the Central States Fair.
"Great capture of the action, interesting subject, nice composition and love the heat waves coming off all that flaming lasso," the judges said. "Great job."
Fondren took home two other awards as well. He won second place in Spot News Photo for his photo of a man walking out of his home during a standoff in November in downtown Rapid City.
"This is a tough photo to get and has a lot of good content," judges said.
He also took third place in Portrait Photo with his image of the Iron Butt motorcycle ride winner.
"The colors of the vast background make me wish I could jump on her motorcycle and hit the open roads with that beautiful scenery around me," judges said. "The contrast between near (Wendy, her motorcycle, and the trees) and far (the city in the back) run a nice parallel to the 12,000-mile journey she's just taken."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.