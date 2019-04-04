Friends and former co-workers will gather at 1 p.m. today at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City to remember and to say farewell to former Rapid City Journal photographer Steven G. McEnroe, who died March 15 at his Rapid City home after a short illness.
“Mac” came to the Journal in October of 1986 after working for newspapers in Illinois and Wisconsin.
During his 21-year Journal career, McEnroe shot photos to accompany reporters' stories and was a capable reporter in his own right, according to colleagues.
“I always liked going on assignments with him because he always had good questions to ask the person I was interviewing,” former Journal reporter Dan Daly said.
Former news editor Steve Miller also appreciated McEnroe’s skill as a photojournalist.
“I didn’t appreciate this until I was a reporter again at how good a job he did illustrating news stories,” Miller said Wednesday.
Miller recalled a story on an automobile dealer in Philip. McEnroe posed the dealer next to an open car door, instead of a more static shot of him standing in the car lot.
“It put some motion in the picture, something I would have never thought of. He was just good at going a little bit extra,” Miller said.
McEnroe concluded his newspaper career at the Journal, retiring in 2007, but went on to freelance for the Associated Press and newspapers across the country.
He also traveled to Europe and Africa on food and photo safaris and was an avid flower and vegetable gardener and cook.
His trademark tomato-cheese pie was a hit at many a Journal potluck meal, with the recipe living on in the files of friends and former co-workers.