Journal publisher Bill Masterson named vice president of operations for Lee Enterprises

Rapid City Journal President/Regional Publisher Bill Masterson has been named the vice president of operations in the audience development division of Lee Enterprises, the Journal's parent company.

Masterson's promotion to the new executive role is effective immediately. He will continue to oversee operations at the Journal and other newspaper properties until those responsibilities are transitioned to another individual.

"Bill is an exceptional leader and has a wealth of operational experience, making him ideally suited for this role," Nathan Bekke, operations vice president for Lee Enterprises, said. "Bill will be responsible for maintaining superior quality while optimizing efficiency in the production and delivery of our printed products."

Masterson returned to the Journal in January following a 15-year absence. He previously led newspapers in the Black Hills for 18 years. He was the publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer from 1988 to 2000 and publisher of the Journal from 2000 to 2006.

Masterson said although he will be leaving the day-to-day operations of the Journal, he will remain extremely connected to the communities in the Black Hills.

"While I will be taking on a different role with the company, I will always maintain a home and be part of the Black Hills," he said Monday. "It’s where my kids and grandkids are, it’s where my cows and accountant is, it’s where Julie and my burial plots are."

Masterson initially left Rapid City in 2006 to become publisher of another Lee newspaper, the Northwest Indiana News in Munster, Ind., where in 2012 he was named national Publisher of the Year by the trade magazine Editor & Publisher.

When he returned to the Journal in January, Masterson was a group publisher overseeing Lee properties in Alabama, Florida, Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Nevada. He held a similar role with the former Berkshire Hathaway Media Group (BHMG) before the company was acquired by Lee in 2020. Masterson was the president and publisher of the Tulsa World in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he was BHMG’s vice president of their south region.

Masterson said he is enthusiastic to begin his new role with the Journal's parent company and about the future of the Journal.

"This move is just one more in a series of exciting changes that Lee Enterprises is making to recruit and bring in the best digital and marketing talent in the country," he said. "I will continue to oversee the properties until my replacement is announced but rest assured it will be someone that can take this local, statewide, and now national brand to the next level. I am excited to see who the lucky successful candidate will be from a number of talented individuals that are interested in being part of the Lee Agency network. Rapid City deserves the best in the nation, and they will get it."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.