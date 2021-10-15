Journal seeks to unseal documents in lawmaker's DUI case

The reasoning behind the court sealing the case is unknown. A court case may be sealed if the court is concerned that case records may lead to excessive pretrial publicity and jeopardize fairness for both the defendant and prosecution.

However, since the court records were sealed after Cammack's conviction on the lesser charges, the Journal has retained attorney Jon E. Arneson to seek information on why the action was taken.

"The Journal is taking this legal action because we believe the public has a right to see these documents," Journal Editor Kent Bush said Friday. "We believe how and why this case was sealed is important information, especially since the defendant is an elected official. There is no compelling legal reason to hide these records from the public."

Arneson wrote a letter Friday to Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo, Weiss and Cammack's attorney, Nathaniel Nelson. In the letter, Arneson is inquiring about the process that led to sealing Cammack's case.

Arneson contends the decision to seal the case may violate South Dakota's law on general access rules for court documents. He also contends the it violates appropriate requests to prohibit public access to information in court records.