Journal seeks to unseal documents in lawmaker's DUI case

The Rapid City Journal and its parent company, Lee Enterprises, have retained an attorney to seek information on why documents in a criminal case involving state Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, were sealed from the public.
Cammack was arrested Jan. 18, 2020, in Meade County on counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. He was charged Jan. 21, 2020, with driving under the influence in Meade County District Court with Pennington County Deputy State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss prosecuting the case.
Cammack pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge, a class one misdemeanor, on Feb. 4, 2020.
The DUI charge was dismissed over a year later on June 29 with a reduced charge of careless driving filed instead.
Cammack pleaded guilty to the careless driving and speeding charges, both class two misdemeanors. He received a suspended imposition of sentence and upon the filing of the dismissal of charges and completion of sentencing conditions, which may have included completion of a diversion program. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $431.50 for the careless driving charge and $39 fine for the speeding ticket, in addition to $222 in court costs.
However, Cammack's court record was sealed after they were publicized Oct. 5 on a political blog by Corey Heidelberger. He told the Journal that he first saw the document on Oct. 4 when doing a random check of court records.
The reasoning behind the court sealing the case is unknown. A court case may be sealed if the court is concerned that case records may lead to excessive pretrial publicity and jeopardize fairness for both the defendant and prosecution.
However, since the court records were sealed after Cammack's conviction on the lesser charges, the Journal has retained attorney Jon E. Arneson to seek information on why the action was taken.
"The Journal is taking this legal action because we believe the public has a right to see these documents," Journal Editor Kent Bush said Friday. "We believe how and why this case was sealed is important information, especially since the defendant is an elected official. There is no compelling legal reason to hide these records from the public."
Arneson wrote a letter Friday to Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo, Weiss and Cammack's attorney, Nathaniel Nelson. In the letter, Arneson is inquiring about the process that led to sealing Cammack's case.
Arneson contends the decision to seal the case may violate South Dakota's law on general access rules for court documents. He also contends the it violates appropriate requests to prohibit public access to information in court records.
"I think my client — and the public — have a right to see the sealing motion. In the first place, access to that information is consistent with the purpose of [the general access rule]," Arneson wrote in the letter. "At the barest minimum, the public, even if denied access to the sealed documents, themselves, has good reason to know the basis or grounds for the sealing.
"Beyond that, as for the actual access to the sealed documents, my client and public have ample cause to ask that the court reopen the sealing procedure to allow their involvement and input. Considering the circumstances, it is indisputable that the public has not just a legitimate interest, but a compelling interest under [requests to prohibit public access to information in court records] that has been ignored."
Arneson is requesting Vargo, Weiss and Nelson to allow the Journal to examine the order to see if there was merit in the sealing and to examine the relevance of the arguments to seal the court records.
The Journal has not yet received a response from the letter to the prosecutors or to Cammack's attorney. No lawsuit has yet been filed on behalf of the Journal's request.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.