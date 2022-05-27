Journal to begin 'Stories of Honor' series

Allegiance, heroism and determination. Those three words have special meaning to those in our community who have served in the armed forces.

For the second year, the Rapid City Journal will be recognizing veterans, active duty members of the military, members of the National Guard and Reserves through the "Stories of Honor" program. The program asks readers to submit stories and photos of military members and veterans of the Black Hills.

The Journal will select 10 of the stories and run one per week through July. On July 22, the veterans and active duty military members selected will be honored at a special Military Appreciation event.

Nominations are open now and can be submitted on a special page of the Journal's website. The nominations page can also be found by scrolling down to the "Interact With Us" section of the homepage at rapidcityjournal.com

"The Rapid City Journal is proud to support our military families in the Black Hills, and the 'Stories of Honor' program is another way in which we can extend our gratitude," Managing Editor Nathan Thompson said. "These men and women who have served our country deserve recognition and support from all of us in the community."

During last year's "Stories of Honor" program, Thompson said most of the people interviewed didn't see themselves as heroes. He said that humble spirit is indicative of what military service is all about.

"Besides their military service, I found the men and women that we talked to had one thing in common — it's always about service above self. That's a valuable lesson that I think all of us can learn from," Thompson said.

During the 2021 program, the Journal spoke to families, active duty military members and veterans who inspire greatness and a higher sense of duty in the community.

"Some of the people we talked to received metals and prestige from their military service," Thompson said. "But most of the folks we spoke with just wanted to serve their country honorably. And that's what this program is all about. You may not think you're a hero, but to have that noble spirit of wanting to serve and do so honorably — that makes you a hero."

Nominations will be accepted for any veteran, active duty, National Guard or Reserve who have made a difference.

"Not every service member gets deployed overseas to fight in war. They may get called up to assist us in our times of need," Thompson said. "Members of the National Guard, for example, are called anytime we have a tragedy like the severe storms and tornadoes recently East River, or when wildfires threaten the Black Hills. These stories are just as important."

To learn more about the "Stories of Honor" program and to submit nominations, visit rapidcityjournal.com

