Journal updating print schedule

The Rapid City Journal is moving to a five-day printing schedule beginning March 7.

The new schedule will feature printed newspapers delivered to subscribers, racks and dealers Tuesday through Saturday. The Saturday edition will be a much larger weekend edition with the inserts, coupons and comics readers are accustomed to receiving in Sunday's newspaper.

"The Rapid City Journal will be delivered using dependable carriers in our city market and through the U.S. Postal Service in outlying areas," said Journal Publisher Matt Tranquill. "People who only receive Sunday’s paper will just start receiving it a day earlier."

The change is a move to adapt the print schedule to align with reader preferences as more readers have begun to use the website (www.rapidcityjournal.com) and electronic replica edition.

The digital products will still be updated and available every day. Print subscribers already have access to the content on the website and e-edition.