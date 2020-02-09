Journal updating print schedule

The Rapid City Journal is moving to a five-day printing schedule beginning March 7.
The new schedule will feature printed newspapers delivered to subscribers, racks and dealers Tuesday through Saturday. The Saturday edition will be a much larger weekend edition with the inserts, coupons and comics readers are accustomed to receiving in Sunday's newspaper.
"The Rapid City Journal will be delivered using dependable carriers in our city market and through the U.S. Postal Service in outlying areas," said Journal Publisher Matt Tranquill. "People who only receive Sunday’s paper will just start receiving it a day earlier."
The change is a move to adapt the print schedule to align with reader preferences as more readers have begun to use the website (www.rapidcityjournal.com) and electronic replica edition.
The digital products will still be updated and available every day. Print subscribers already have access to the content on the website and e-edition.
"To make sure the Rapid City Journal is here for the next 100 years, this is a decision that had to be made," Tranquill said. "Younger people are reading more in digital media. It is less expensive to deliver news through digital avenues. However, there is something to be said about holding the printed version in your hands. My hope is that this move will keep the paper version around for decades to come."
Tranquill added that this move won't limit the amount of news the Journal provides. The only change will be when the paper versions are delivered.
"We are hiring a new reporter and this move will free up other people to do more local reporting," Tranquill said. "This wasn't an easy decision, but we believe this is the best move for the long-term success of the Journal."