Journal wins General Excellence, several individual awards from SDNA

MITCHELL | The staff of the Rapid City Journal gained several statewide accolades, including the coveted General Excellence Award from the South Dakota Newspaper Association on Friday.

This is the second time in two years the Journal received the General Excellence Award from the association, marking back-to-back wins.

The judges had high praise for the Journal.

"This newspaper is bulging with top-quality local reporting," they said. "Clean layout and good use of photos."

"I couldn't be more proud of our dedicated and talented news team this year," Executive Editor Kent Bush said. "We went through tough times but the hard work of the newsroom to serve readers in the Black Hills was recognized for the second year in a row."

Managing Editor Nathan Thompson said the news staff at the Journal is honored to receive the award and is committed to continuing the excellence.

"The year 2021 gave us many challenges that our news staff met and handled in an admirable way," Thompson said. "I am so very grateful for our talented journalists who continue to show that local news matters."

Six Journal staff members also received statewide newspaper awards Friday.

The SDNA also announced winners for 2021 general editorial and advertising awards from coverage and designs Friday afternoon at its annual spring conference.

Former Managing Editor Pat Butler, Bush and Thompson won first place for editorial writing. Current City Editor Siandhara Bonnet received first place for best feature series with the five-part series on homelessness in Rapid City.

"Siandhara's series on the homeless population in our area was the result of months of in-depth reporting and really shows the kind of journalist she is," Bush said.

The judges praised Bonnet's reporting and writing.

"Well-written, comprehensive, dynamic journalism," they said. "Presents the challenges, tragedies and also the hope and effort of working with homeless individuals/families."

Former staff writer Michael Neary won second place for local government reporting and Sports Editor Matt Case won third place for sports reporting for a feature story on St. Thomas More's Jed Sullivan.

"Compelling story that details the struggle to overcome injury," the judges said of Case's work. "Interesting anecdotes throughout."

Photojournalist Matt Gade, who joined the Journal in March, won five awards during his time at the Mitchell Republic. Four were first place awards for best feature photo, feature story, portrait and photo series. Gade also won second place for sports photo.

The Journal competes in the “Dailies” category, which was compiled into one category this contest year.

