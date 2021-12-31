Journal's top 10 online stories of 2021

New businesses, COVID-19, fires and death make up the top 10 online stories of 2021. Overall, the Journal published more than 5,000 stories in 2021.

Here are the stories that attracted the most pageviews:

10. Bokujo Ramen opens downtown

The restaurant opened in March at 518 Mount Rushmore Road with online-only ordering. Bokujo, meaning "pasture" in Japanese, is a nod to the fresh and local ingredients used in Justin Warner and Brooke Sweeten's latest venture.

9. Sinkhole displaces Blackhawk families

Residents are still dealing with the sinkhole that exposed an abandoned gypsum mine in a Black Hawk neighborhood. The story focuses on what the residents saw, heard and felt as the sinkhole collapsed around 5:30 p.m. in May 2020.

8. Ex-lawmaker issued protection order

Former state Senator Lyndi DiSanto was ordered not to contact the wife of a missing Wyoming man after a judge ruled she was stalking her under Wyoming law. The man, Chance Englebert, went missing July 6, 2019, in Gering, Nebraska.

7. Schroeder Fire

The Schroeder Fire burned 2,224 acres west of Rapid City and started the morning of March 29. An investigation found that the fire was caused by a large permitted slash pile lit March 16 on a property on Schroeder Road.

6. Rapid City couple opens bar

The Iron Phnx opened in January with local beer, art and live music, and a late '80s to early '90s vibe. The venue since added liquor to its sales and stores.

5. NDN Collective CEO confronts police

A video showing NDN Collective CEO Nick Tilsen yelling at Rapid City Police officers during a routine traffic stop to leave the parking lot of the Pawn with Us Express building at 418 Knollwood Drive, which NDN purchased in December 2020.

4. Rapid growth in Black Hills

Growth was one of the main themes of 2021. The area saw a strong housing market and an influx of out-of-state residents. A large percentage of those moving to the Black Hills are millennials and young families.

3. School board changes COVID protocols

The Rapid City School Board spent a few meetings discussing COVID-19 protocols for Rapid City Area Schools, but the one that caught the most attention was when the board voted 5-2 to not impose a temporary two-week mask mandate and to remove the district's COVID email notifications. It was standing room only during the meeting with protests for and against the changes before the meeting even began.

2. Bison tosses woman

A woman was tossed by a bison while walking back to her cabin from a wedding at the Custer State Park pavilion in August. Park officials said the woman got too close to a cow and her calf. She did not sustain any major injuries, was checked by EMTs, and left on her own accord.

1. Central High student dies

The district announced a student's death was being investigated as an unattended death in February. Students and families can contact a school mental health professional by calling 605-593-2556.

