Journal's top 10 online stories of 2022

It was a huge year for news in Rapid City during 2022. A winter storm, racism at a hotel, the closing of a long-time favorite restaurant and a football team getting kicked out make up the top 10 online stories of 2021. Overall, the Journal published nearly 6,000 local stories in 2022 and our website attracted almost 5 million different people from around the world.

Here are the stories that attracted the most pageviews:

10. Questions surround meat plant

Multiple questions are still unanswered, even today, about a proposed $1.1 billion meat processing facility in Rapid City planned by Megan Kingsbury and her company, Western Legacy Development Corporation. Kingsbury said she wanted to build the plant at the new Black Hills Industrial Center, but the industrial park's developer said there is no room.

Kingsbury previously said groundbreaking was to begin in January 2023. However, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported in October that Cheyenne would be the site of Kingsbury's plant, even though city officials were also questioning the feasibility.

9. Motorcycle Rally numbers decrease

The 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally got off to rousing start on its opening weekend, but there were signs, here and there, that this year's rally might have seen an overall drop in attendance from the 2021 event. That ended up being true. Final numbers showed a 5.4% decrease in vehicle traffic, but a younger demographic and revenue increases made the 2022 rally one to remember.

8. $45 million ranch for sale

One of Rapid City’s oldest families is selling its almost 4,300 acres for future growth as the region continues to expand. Bob Borgmeyer said the Selador Ranch, which is listed at $44,995,000, is largely untouched. The property went on the market in June. As of Dec. 23, the ranch is still for sale.

7. July 4 drowning

A Pine Ridge man was charged with first-degree murder following an Independence Day drowning at Memorial Park in Rapid City. Walter Mousseau, Jr., is facing the murder charge after he reportedly drowned 43-year-old Sheldon Glenn of Rapid City in Memorial Park Pond just before 7 p.m. Monday, while dozens of people were nearby at a concert.

Mousseau is being held in the Pennington County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond awaiting trial. His next court date is Jan. 19.

6. Bandidos Club raided

Law enforcement agencies raided the Bandido Motorcycle Club in Rapid City on April 28 to execute a search warrant. Representatives from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and the Division of Criminal Investigation told the Journal the raid was "part of an ongoing larger investigation."

No additional comments have been made about the April 28 incident.

5. Lewie's closes

After 32 years, Lewie’s Burgers & Brews in Lead closed its doors on Sept. 4. Owner Lewis Sternhagen posted the announcement on social media with "mixed emotions," saying he’s “just tired of it.” The restaurant, located southwest of Lead on U.S. Highway 85, was a community staple and favorite of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally-goers

Hundreds of comments on Sternhagen’s announcement congratulated him on the business’s success, calling it a “landmark.”

4. Marshals kicked out of hotel

The Rapid City Marshals were told to pack up their bags and leave their hotel in May due to unpaid bills. The hotel kicked the players out after several weeks of unpaid bills charged to Pick Six Entertainment, the former owner of the team. Team members were left without a home four days prior to their final home game of the regular season.

This was the Journal's No. 1 online sports story for 2022, but it also made it to the overall list for pageviews.

3. Community remembers Abbey

Wearing layers to ward off the stinging cold, dozens gathered Dec. 6 behind the Pennington County Jail in a circle around a photo of a young Lakota woman who died at the hospital more than two weeks after being found unconscious at the Pennington County Jail.

Abbey Steele was a 20-year-old Rapid City resident and a mother of two. Her family said she gave birth through emergency surgery five days prior to her Nov. 16 arrest. Steele was found unconscious in the jail just hours after her arrest. She was transported to the hospital, but died on Dec. 2.

The incident remains under investigation.

2. Hotel threatens to ban Native Americans

The Journal's initial March 21 report the one of the owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel posting on social media that she was going to ban Native Americans was the second-most viewed story in 2022.

Connie Uhre said in a March 20 Facebook comment that she can "not allow a Native American to enter our business including Cheers," stating she can't tell "who is a bad Native or a good Native."

The backlash against the comment led to multiple protests and criminal assault charges against Uhre after she allegedly sprayed protesters in the face with a cleaning solution. The owners of the Grand Gateway Hotel are also facing two federal lawsuits for discrimination.

1. Truckers stuck during blizzard

Hundreds of truckers were stuck along Interstate 90 for several days during Winter Storm Diaz. Semi trucks from every corner of the country were parked end-to-end and side-by-side, creating a patchwork quilt of metal that wound through Box Elder like a mechanical snake. Drivers told the Journal on Dec. 17 that the blizzard was the worst they'd been in.

Destroying books

An honorable mention includes the May 2 initial report of when Rapid City Area Schools were deciding on whether to destroy five sets of books, which was the 11th-most viewed story in 2022.