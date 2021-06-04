 Skip to main content
Journey Museum to host commemoration of 1972 flood
Journey Museum to host commemoration of 1972 flood

Journey Museum
The Journey Museum and Learning Center will present a program at 2 p.m. Wednesday to commemorate the 1972 Black Hills Flood.

June 9 will mark 49 years since the flood took the lives of 238 people, making it one of the most deadly floods in U.S. history.

Corey Christianson will deliver a program covering the events leading up to the flood and the consequences that followed. The program includes a traditional historical review of key people with a focus on understanding the “Greenway” and the flood plain, a news release said.

This program is presented at no charge and a recording of the program will be available to the public. Those wishing to attend may do so in person at The Journey Museum, 222 New York Street, in Rapid City or virtually via Zoom.

Call 605-394-6923 to save a spot for the in-person presentation. Seating at the museum is limited to 60 people. Registration for the Zoom presentation can be made by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SK2o1j4yS6iwQtxYhMwZAQ

Museum seating is limited to 60 people. Save your spot by calling 605-394-6923 during business hours.

