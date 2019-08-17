An exhibit celebrating the Duhamel family’s contributions to the Black Hills will make its official debut Sunday.
The exhibit will be introduced in conjunction with the annual Minnilusa Association’s picnic at noon Sunday at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St. The picnic is free and everyone is welcome. A lunch of sandwiches and chips will be served; RSVP to minnilusa.events@gmail.com.
The museum’s annual book sale also will take place.
There will be a ribbon-cutting for the exhibit, and Helene Duhamel will talk about the Duhamel family and show old photos. Helene’s father, Bill Duhamel, will also be at The Journey Museum for the exhibit opening.
“The Duhamel family gave the city a huge collection of Native American artifacts,” she said. The collection includes hundreds of pairs of moccasins — some with price tags still on them — and an old cash register from the Duhamel Trading Post.
Helene and the Duhamel family may be most widely known for Duhamel Broadcasting Company, which they sold in January. Helene had a 30-year career as a reporter and producer at KOTA before joining the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office as its public information officer.
The Duhamel family has been involved in business in South Dakota since 1857, when Helene’s great-great-grandfather traveled from Quebec as a teenager to work as a fur trader. Helene Duhamel will talk about her family’s history as fur traders, then as cattle ranchers, homesteaders, retail business owners and broadcasters.
From its early days in the 1800s, "the Duhamel Trading Post was a big facility that sold everything but food. Some family members could speak to Native Americans in their native tongue,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Often, the Native Americans didn’t have money so they traded goods for supplies at the Duhamel Trading Post, she added.
“Many times, they would bring in moccasins. Our family ended up with three big trunks almost exclusively filled with moccasins. As some point, we realized it truly was a collection,” Duhamel said.
Dozens of handmade dolls, war clubs, bows and arrows, hide scrapers and much more will be on display, according to Mark Slocum, executive director of the Minnilusa Historical Association. Some pieces were made specifically for the tourist trade in the 1940s and 1950s, he said. Others, including beaded neckties and clothing, reflect European and Asian influences on the Lakota culture.
"The whole collection is so exceptional," Slocum said.
The Duhamel collection will be a new permanent exhibit at The Journey Museum. Some items have not been seen publicly since the Duhamel Trading Post closed in 1985 and the collection was donated to the city, Slocum said.
The Duhamels also were early patrons of some artists whose work was displayed in the trading post, Helene Duhamel said.
“Toward the end, the store really looked a lot like a museum. People would come in to look at all the guns and all the beautiful Native American artwork. A lot of people will remember that. A lot of cool stuff has been in storage for many years. I’m anxious to see what comes out (for the exhibit),” she said.
The Minnilusa Historical Association and Pioneer Collection is a nonprofit organization that has been dedicated to preserving the history of the Black Hills since 1935. The Duhamel family items will join the association’s existing collection of nearly 20,000 rare artifacts, books and letters, a Western history library and photographs and images.