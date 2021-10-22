Journey Museum to unveil Tinker the teen T. rex

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is welcoming a new skeleton just in time for Halloween.

The museum will unveil a life-sized replica of Tinker the adolescent T. rex next week. The Journey Museum will host a “Giving Thanks and Moving Forward” gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 for friends and supporters of the museum. Light refreshments will be served and activities are planned, highlighted by the introduction of Tinker.

The Journey is closed until Oct. 26 to prepare for Tinker’s arrival. The real Tinker is a fossilized skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus rex that was discovered in Harding County in 1998.

According to information from the Discovery Center of Idaho, which also has a life-sized replica of Tinker, in human years Tinker could have been a teenager. This juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex was about two-thirds of adult size and only one-fourth adult weight.

Tinker died more than 66 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period. Her fossilized bones were found with those of her mother and with the bones of a duck-bill dinosaur that may have been their prey.

Molds of fossilized bones were used to make casts, or replicas, of the original fossils. According to Emily Mahon, education director for the Discovery Center of Idaho, about 50% of Tinker’s skeleton was found, so cases from other Tyrannosaurus rex fossils and sculpted reproductions were used to create a complete replica of Tinker’s skeleton.

The Tinker replica is coming from Prehistoric Planet, a company in West Virginia that builds fossil replicas for museums and colleges worldwide. The 30-foot-long, 10-foot-tall replica is a gift to The Journey Museum from an anonymous donor. The donor also is paying for Tinker to be transported and assembled here.

“He wanted a replica in a South Dakota museum because Tinker was discovered in the state,” said Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of The Journey Museum.

Kilpatrick said The Journey’s replica of Tinker will be part of a permanent display in the museum’s geology and paleontology section. Kilpatrick said Tinker will be set up as though the T. rex is coming out of a tent chasing an allosaurus, a smaller carnivorous dinosaur. The allosaurus was given to The Journey Museum in 2013 by South Dakota Mines. Behind the dinosaurs will be backdrop of the Badlands, where dinosaur fossils have been found.

“(The backdrop) is not a depiction of the way our spaces would have looked when the dinosaurs were alive,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick said Tinker’s arrival is part of The Journey Museum’s ongoing efforts to thrive and evolve in spite of challenges caused by COVID-19.

“We’ll be here to celebrate our 25th birthday next year and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood,” Kilpatrick said.

