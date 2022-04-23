Journey Museum turns 25

The Journey Museum and Learning Center is turning 25. It’s popping the cork on 25-year-old bottles of champagne and hosting a party to mark its milestone birthday, and the entire community is invited to join in the celebration.

“It’s a big milestone when it comes to museums coming of age. Twenty-five years is considered when you’ve stopped being a baby museum. You’ve established yourself. It’s a significant milestone among our peers to mark 25 years,” said Troy Kilpatrick, The Journey Museum’s executive director.

The Journey Museum will host a day of special events on April 29. The museum officially opened on May 18, 1997, but Kilpatrick said The Journey is hosting its birthday celebration early to avoid conflicting with observances of another significant local event, the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood. The Journey will debut a 1972 flood exhibit on May 20.

The Journey’s birthday party will begin at 2 p.m. April 29 with a program that looks back at the museum’s beginnings and history. Kilpatrick and Megan Ostrenga, the museum’s archivist, curator and STEM science educator, will give presentations.

An open house from 3 to 5 p.m. will include small group tours that will allow visitors to tour the museum and administrative offices, see additional pieces from the museum’s collections and learn more about behind-the-scenes work at the museum.

A mixer with light refreshments will take place in the museum lobby from 5 to 5:45 p.m., followed by short presentations and a champagne toast from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Kilpatrick said museum staff found bottles of champagne, apparently remaining from the grand opening, that were labeled to be opened on the Journey’s 25th birthday.

“We’re going to have fun and open those up and add a couple more bottles,” he said.

Guests can view a slide show about the construction of the museum, artists’ sketches of it and some of the original television commercials that aired when The Journey opened.

“We’re really going to, hopefully, pay appropriate tribute and honor a lot of regional founders. We want to honor and thank our contributors, our members, all the people who supported the vision and idea of this museum in Rapid City. Without that support, you don’t celebrate 25 years. That’s the work of many people,” Kilpatrick said.

The Journey Museum was created out of a cultural steering committee that wanted to preserve two collections of items and artifacts that were outgrowing the Rapid City Historical Museum in Halley Park where they’d been located.

The Minnilusa Historical Association and Pioneer Collection maintains nearly 20,000 artifacts, rare and out of print texts and letters, a western history library, and a large photograph and image collection. The Sioux Indian Museum collection, owned by the Department of the Interior, includes an extensive array of historic clothing, horse gear, weapons, household implements, cradleboards and toys.

Kilpatrick credits the city of Rapid City’s initial $10 million investment in The Journey, as well as ongoing financial support, which gave the two collections a permanent home.

“The investment of the city into The Journey helps keep the collections (here in Rapid City) and not being moved to a larger facility (elsewhere),” Kilpatrick said. “You’ve got to have really great archives and a climate-controlled museum to take care of such special pieces. … It’s a great place to preserve everything and share everything.”

The collaborative partnerships and multiple collections that created The Journey Museum are unique, Kilpatrick said.

“This museum was a big vision and it still is in terms of what it’s trying to accomplish,” he said. “It’s relatively novel. There’s not many museums like The Journey around the country. It makes an interesting dynamic to have so many partners and contributors.”

“The city is a significant supporter, and I’ve got four other museum collections and then I’ve got our membership base and all the tourism economy we try to be a part of. We try to be all things to all people and we celebrate that,” Kilpatrick said. “We have all our community’s history in one place. I think that’s more important than ever before.”

For its fifth birthday, the museum named a gallery in honor of Sen. Stan Adelstein. The Journey’s permanent exhibits have evolved to include a display celebrating the Duhamel family’s contributions to the Black Hills and a life-sized replica of Tinker the adolescent T. rex. The most recent permanent display is a tipi painted by Martin Red Bear.

Its educational component extends to The Journey’s landscaping, where the Western Dakota Native Gardens highlights native plants and flowers.

When Kilpatrick became the executive director in 2014, the museum’s name changed to The Journey Museum and Learning Center to broaden its mission and vision by adding programs for adults and children.

Over the years, the museum has hosted a diverse mix of community events including Guitar Masters concerts, pageants, a livestreamed solar eclipse, networking meetings, a Native American film festival, history trivia nights, kids’ camps and much more.

Kilpatrick said the museum’s education team, past and present, is the “heart and soul” of the museum that has focused on finding ongoing ways to interact with local residents and tourists.

“As a venue, I try to say yes to as many things as possible,” Kilpatrick said. “Things are still changing but our vision is to be a place to create learning.”

Continuing to evolve and remain relevant to the community became especially crucial when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Journey developed online programming and found that its activities for families were popular when parents were looking for safe, fun places to take their children – especially while older patrons were staying home more.

“I’m so proud we’ve embraced being a learning center and an educational place, and … those contributed to the museum’s community involvement. It’s a great feeling to see families bring young ones in and having them engaged in educational activities for kids,” Kilpatrick said. “Those were extraordinarily important in 2020 and 2021. … Families trusted us for safe learning experiences.”

“We’ve morphed a lot over the last two years hosting free Zoom programs and Journey Discussions. We’re starting to bring back our Learning Forums and we hope this fall we’ll have even more robust educational opportunities. We hope to add videos and online offerings,” Kilpatrick said.

“Somehow, some way The Journey continues,” Kilpatrick said, summing up the museum’s growth and evolution over the past 25 years. “I cannot say thank you enough to everybody who has been involved with The Journey. … I’m grateful I’m here to cross this timeline with everybody, and I’m going to enjoy the moment.”

