Journey On seeks personal connections while helping homeless

Priscilla Roach couldn’t see past her basic needs while she was homeless for three years and on drugs while taking care of her daughter.

“For so long, I was in survival mode,” she said. “Once I got those (basic needs) accomplished, it was already the end of the day. The mind is so busy trying to survive that you don’t get that opportunity to actually think about tomorrow.”

Now sober, off the streets and living with her daughter, Roach wants to help people who were in her shoes by working with Journey On.

Journey On is a Native American-led, nonprofit organization providing street outreach, case management and resources to at-risk individuals experiencing substance abuse, mental or behavioral health crises, crime victimization, and chronic or potential homelessness.

The organization started co-responding with the Rapid City police and fire departments in November in a two-month trial program. It officially began its city-funded outreach work Jan. 1. The Rapid City Council approved the program at a November meeting. The program is in partnership with Volunteers of America, Behavior Management Systems and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

Journey On’s Street Outreach Team consists of 11 members split into units. The team has responded to more than 100 calls since November. Roach said all team members have "lived experiences" that help them connect with the people who need their help.

“I’m just blessed to be a couple of steps further in my sobriety and somebody actually gave me the support and the opportunity to be embraced by these organizations,” she said. “I know the impact it had on my life … and it all started with one person believing in me, giving me an opportunity instead of sending you to prison.”

According to the January 2021 Point-in-Time count that aims to count the number of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless, there were 194 sheltered homeless. Unsheltered numbers were not documented due to COVID-19. The next point-in-time count will be Tuesday.

Roach said everyone at Journey On is cross-trained to do case management, outreach and dispatch response. On dispatch, teams intervene before the police are involved. Outreach teams go out on their own and check hot spots, or areas where the homeless normally gather.

Team members go through de-escalation training, CPR and other training. Dispatch teams also identify whether a mobile medic or law enforcement needs to be called.

During a recent We Connect Business Toolkit meeting, Lt. Tim Doyle, who oversees the Rapid City Police Department’s Quality of Life Unit, said the unit is still in operation. The Quality of Life Unit is a street outreach team with two police officers in street clothes who work with the Pennington County Care Campus.

Roach said the Rapid City homeless community is tight-knit, and a lot of the people she comes into contact with while on the job are people she knows or went to school with. She said already having that connection helps build trust and gives her and her colleagues credibility.

“It’s inspirational to them, too, because then they could see how bad off I was, but to see me where I’m at now, it gives them hope,” Roach said. “They could accomplish that, too.”

Through that connection, teams are able to build relationships and work with them on a personal level. Roach said team members take people to get a meal, transport them to safe places, and take them to wherever they call home.

“A lot of times people seem to forget they have feelings and they come from a family. They’re somebody’s relative and we try to treat them with as much respect as we treat our own blood relatives,” she said.

Roach said their support goes beyond connecting people with resources. She said they stay in contact with people they help and continue that support — whether it’s a phone call, visiting in person or just helping them move forward.

Getting a person to identify their aspirations is Roach’s definition of success. She said there are only about five people she’s helped to do that so far, but even helping just one person makes it worth it.

“Just try to dream because once you can dream, you can accomplish that,” Roach said. “It’s important for me to make sure that they can open their minds beyond surviving because that’ll be the first step.”

During the toolkit meeting, businesses were given a response guide for what to do if there are concerns about homeless individuals. The first is to identify basic needs and it’s recommended to call 211 or hand out information about the 211 Helpline Center. The center has an app that lists further resources.

The second level is to call Journey On, which can be reached at 605-519-1066 or by calling the non-emergency dispatch at 605-394-4131. If it’s a medical emergency or there are imminent safety issues, call 911.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

