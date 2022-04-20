Journey On to grow staff as it reduces RCPD calls for service

A homeless outreach organization in Rapid City diverted more than 1,800 calls to the Pennington County dispatch center between December and March that normally would have gone to police officers.

Journey On is a Native American-led nonprofit organization providing street outreach, case management and resources to at-risk individuals experiencing substance abuse, mental or behavioral health crises, crime victimization, and chronic or potential homelessness. It began responding to calls typically assigned to police officers Dec. 14 through a partnership with the city.

“I am so incredibly appreciative of the program that Journey On has created,” said Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick in a statement to the Journal Wednesday. “Up until Journey On’s creation, there was no other organization properly equipped to provide street-level outreach for this population.”

Hedrick said the department has noticed an increase in low-level calls involving the houseless population that don’t necessarily require police officer services or a first-response medical professional.

The Rapid City Council approved the partnership in November with a $150,000 agreement.

Journey On Outreach Director Rich Braunstein, along with Journey On team members, presented information about the organization’s responses to the council at the April 4 meeting. Braunstein said the organization hopes to add a director of operations through Rapid City Police Department grants, add a dedicated downtown team and add operators to staff the Journey On phone line whenever the team is in service.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD, said the department applied for two grants to fund the director of operations position. The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg American Health Initiative is for 12 months and $20,000.

Medina said the grant was an invitational grant for the RCPD to apply for from Johns Hopkins for organizations working to improve public health responses by supporting local pilot programs.

The second grant is the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Affairs Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Responses grant, which is for 36 months. The department will receive $22,672 in year one and $45,344 in years two and three to fully fund the position.

That grant was a competitive solicitation from the Department of Justice to build frameworks for community response to substance abuse and mental illness, Medina said.

He said Journey On operates independently in the vast majority of calls they respond to, and rarely do they need assistance from the department.

Journey On has five teams out Monday through Friday. Two teams of two are out 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with a team of one hanging back for case management. One team of two is out 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and another from 4:30 - 10:30 p.m.. There is one team of two out between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The teams do both response work and proactive interactions with the houseless population.

Braunstein said during the presentation that when there’s a demand, the team tries to say yes.

“We are a bunch of yes men and women trying to answer the call here,” he said.

The group’s response numbers have continued to increase from December through March. The team made 117 responses in December, 278 in January, 615 in February and 847 in March.

Medina said the department has seen a 65% reduction in calls for service related to the community’s houseless population. He said this has allowed officers to get back to doing more proactive work like extra patrols, traffic enforcement, downtown walk-throughs and more. He said preliminarily, the department’s stats in all of those areas are up in the first quarter of the year.

“I know our officers are also incredibly thankful for the support that Journey On is offering these vulnerable members of the community,” Hedrick said.

The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition launched a series of community presentations to connect business owners and community members to available resources for those in crisis Wednesday, including Journey On.

Other presentations will be 5:30-7 p.m. April 26 at the Hotel Alex Johnson, 9:30-11 a.m. April 29 at the Rushmore Mall Sub-Station, 9-10:30 a.m. May 11 at Qdoba in Baken Park, 9-10:30 a.m. May 18 at the Qdoba in Rushmore Crossing, and 3-4:30 p.m. May 24 at The Foundry Church.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

