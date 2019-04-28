Jeff Davis was just six years out of law school when he received a phone call in 1979 from Gov. Bill Janklow saying he was being appointed a magistrate judge in the 7th Circuit Court.
"That's interesting, I'll try that for a few years," Davis remembers thinking at the time.
The job lasted for more than just a few years.
When he retires in May, Davis will have served as a South Dakota judge for 43 years. Davis said he would continue working a few more years if he could, but state law says judges must retire at the end of the year they turn 70.
"I like the challenge," the 71-year-old Rapid City resident said of what he enjoys about being a judge. Davis says he also likes helping people each day, solving problems and conducting his own research, despite having several clerks to help.
Davis was born in Rapid City, graduated from the old Central High School, attended one year at the School of Mines and graduated from the University of South Dakota with a degree in education. He worked at the Homestake Mine in Lead over the summers to help pay his way through college but realized the mining industry wasn't for him.
"I decided I wasn't cut out to be a mining engineer" after seeing so many people be injured, Davis said.
After receiving his law degree from USD in 1973, he clerked two years for judges, including those who oversaw trials related to the Wounded Knee Occupation. That's where Davis met Janklow, who was serving as a special prosecutor.
"He must have taken note of what I did as a law clerk," Davis said.
After clerking, Davis worked as a private practice lawyer before serving as a magistrate judge for three years and becoming a circuit judge.
"I've always tried to be fair, open minded and listen to everything," Davis said of his sentencing philosophy. Davis said he tries to take in the "whole picture" or "total person" by understanding their history and circumstances. "It can't excuse (crime) but it can help you understand what's going on," he said.
Davis said there's a difference, for example, between a poor person caught poaching animals they use to feed their family versus someone who poaches just because they can, or a military veteran who becomes a one-time drug dealer to support his family compared to someone who makes their career off the trade.
After studying a case, Davis said, he goes into court with a punishment range in his head. He then listens to testimony from the defendant and victim to "try to be open minded up until the last minute" before making his final sentence.
"You know you've done a good job as a judge when all parties kind of nod their head and go, 'yeah that seems fair,'" he said.
"Judge Davis' wisdom, experience and energy will be sorely missed by our circuit, and the people of South Dakota," said Craig Pfeifle, presiding judge of the 7th Circuit, which oversees Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties. "Not only has he been a fine jurist, but it's his impact upon how the system works in our circuit that will continue," Pfeifle added.
A docket of notable cases
One of Davis' most memorable cases was a 14-week-long civil trial against a cement plant in Rapid City. "That was crazy," Davis said.
Davis said one juror had a baby, another died and a third had a heart attack. Davis remembers seeing the man becoming distressed so he called a recess in the trial, dialed 911, and grabbed the juror's information sheet before jumping into the back of the ambulance once it arrived. The medics told Davis to speak with the juror to keep him alert, but judges aren't supposed to socialize with jurors.
"Don't die on me," Davis remembers saying. "I'm trying not to," the man replied.
Another unusual case was when a jury used forensic evidence to convict Matthew Tornquist of murdering his mother despite her body never being found.
"It was CSI South Dakota," Davis said. "Law enforcement, the DCI (Division of Criminal Investigation), the state lab, I mean it was just like watching a TV show. I mean it was really something to be involved in that."
He said the most difficult cases are those that involve physical and sexual abuse against children, such as one case where a man sexually abused his daughter thousands of times for about six years. He finds murder and manslaughter cases to be the trickiest when it comes to sentencing. "It has such a far-reaching effect on all families, both sides of the issue," he said.
Although Davis has overseen murder cases such as the Tornquist one, he's never presided over one where prosecutors asked for the death penalty and a jury agreed.
While he tries not to dwell on his sentencing decisions after the fact, there's one case he continues to think about: Ryan Harris, a 17-year-old who held Stevens High School students hostage with a shotgun in 1991.
Davis sentenced Harris to 40 years of probation and ordered him to receive mental health treatment. He said Harris went on to graduate from college and obtain a job but ended up killing himself in 1998 during a 15-hour standoff with police in Charlotte, N.C. Police were pursuing him in connection with the shooting death of a woman.
"He probably should have been removed from society," Davis said.
While Davis usually sits at the judge's bench, he's also found himself on the other side of the courtroom after being sued for his decisions and practices. Several years ago a federal judge ordered him and other 7th Circuit judges to give more rights to Native American parents during 48-hour child removal hearings. The decision was overturned last fall on a jurisdictional argument and may end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Davis said he hopes the high court takes the case so judges have clear, uniform instructions on how to run the hearings in accordance with the Indian Child Welfare Act. He said he supports ICWA and feels he was correctly interpreting the law, especially since the South Dakota Supreme Court agreed with him in Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe v. Davis.
He said the hearings are essentially trials now, and 48 hours after an emergency child removal isn't enough time to prepare for that.
"You need that ability up front to take time to sort things out," he said. "The most important thing is to keep that child safe and warm."
Pushing for justice
During his career, Davis didn't just oversee court cases, but also infrastructure, criminal justice reform and leadership efforts.
"He has worked hard to ensure that criminal justice stakeholders meet regularly to understand the others' perspective" and his work on various judicial committees helped "foster better service to the public," Pfeifle said.
Pfeifle said Davis also advocated for the construction of the new Custer County Courthouse and expansions to the Pennington County court, jail and administrative building.
Davis said he helped bring the Annie E. Casey Foundation to South Dakota to lower the juvenile incarceration rate and is involved with the MacArthur Foundation's Safety and Justice Challenge to reduce the adult jail population. He also brought technology to South Dakota that allows judges to receive, sign and send search warrants electronically, which helps save time, prevent bad searches and encourage judicial oversight early in the criminal justice process.
Davis said he's in favor of programs that focus on prevention. "Early intervention has always proven to be beneficial," he said.
Throughout his 43 years working as a judge, Davis said, he's seen a "general loss of respect in our country" in terms of how people treat themselves, others and authority. "We just seem to have lost the ability to meet in the middle and resolve issues."
On the other hand, he said he's happy that people are more comfortable reporting domestic and sexual abuse, a crime that used to be "well hidden by society."
When he began his judicial career, Davis said, there was no such thing as a temporary protection order (TPO). The 7th Circuit now grants about 700 TPOs per year and while they can be important for victims, they can also be used a "weapon" in divorce and custody cases, Davis said.
He said divorce cases have become more contentious over the years, and he's constantly shocked at what parents will put their children through in family law cases.
Davis has also seen the "out of control" meth crisis and remembers scoffing at the idea that the jail would need so much space to deal with such cases. "I can't believe as much public education has been done on the effects that meth has on you, I can't believe people are still stupid enough to use it," he said, adding that just one hit can ruin someone's life.
Davis said he's not sure what can be done to stop the rise in meth-related arrests and the resulting booming jail and prison populations. But he said South Dakota should get rid of its ingestion law, which makes ingesting drugs a separate crime from possessing them. To Davis, ingesting a drug is the same thing as possessing it, and the extra law is used as a tool by prosecutors to get a plea deal. "It just clogs everything up," he said.
But changing laws won't be enough, Davis said. "I don't think you can just make a law to cure the problem," he said, pointing out that people still drink and drive despite DUI laws.
Once he retires, Davis looks forward to going boating, spending time at his cabin in the Black Hills, and visiting his daughter and his soon-to-be first grandchild near Houston.
"She just doesn't know how badly she needs me yet," Davis said of his daughter.
Though he's retiring, Davis will still occasionally return to the courtroom to cover for judges with conflicts of interest.
"It's been a privilege to serve the citizens of South Dakota," he said.