Judge declines to set bond for Pine Ridge murder suspect

The man accused of fatally shooting another man in Pine Ridge earlier this month will remain in jail until he goes trial, court records show.

Colton Bagola will be detained without bond because he's a flight risk and danger to the community, federal Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann wrote in a Monday order.

Bagola, 26, was arrested Dec. 20 during a brief standoff with law enforcement in Rapid City after he allegedly fled Pine Ridge after shooting 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in back of the head on Dec. 17.

Bagola pleaded not guilty at the federal court in Rapid City last week to second-degree murder. During that initial appearance, Assistant Public Defender Thomas Diggins asked Wollmann to hold a detention hearing to decide whether Bagola should be jailed or released.

Wollmann set a hearing for Dec. 30 but on Friday Diggins filed a document saying his client consented to detention and the hearing was cancelled.