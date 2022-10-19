Judge denies state's motion to dismiss in Hideaway Hills case

A Meade County Circuit Court judge denied the state's motion to dismiss a civil case Tuesday between the state of South Dakota and homeowners in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in Black Hawk, where a sinkhole opened in 2020.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull wrote in a Memorandum of Decision that the defendants' — in this case the state of South Dakota, the South Dakota Commission of School and Public Lands as successors of the South Dakota Cement Plant Commission and the South Dakota Cement Plant Trust — motion to dismiss on the grounds that the homeowners lack standing to sue for inverse condemnation is denied, "as to the named Plaintiffs, who are Constitutionally permitted to bring such a claim against the State."

According to the release, more than 160 homeowners are represented by the Fitzgerald Law Firm after a sinkhole opened in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood April 27, 2020, exposing an abandoned gypsum mine and forcing 40 people to evacuate from 15 homes.

The motion to dismiss from the defendants came before the court during a June 14, 2022 hearing.

"The plaintiffs have alleged an injury in fact," Krull wrote. "It is undisputed that the plaintiffs own homes that were physically damaged by the April 27, 2020 collapse, rendering their residences unsafe and likely valueless."

Krull wrote the plaintiffs have pleaded a causal connection by asserting the state owns, mined and failed to properly maintain the subsurface prior to the collapse, which resulted in the physical and financial destruction of their properties.

"Finally, the named plaintiffs have demonstrated that their injuries likely will be redressed by a favorable decision— i.e., an award of damages, based on their constitutional right to individually bring an inverse condemnation claim against the state," he wrote.

According to a news release from the law firm, the lawyers will be able to proceed in litigation under the theory of inverse condemnation against the state.

Dr. Mohamed Kahlil of the University of Nebraska Lincoln will extend the prior studies commissioned by the law firm into the northern areas of the Northdale Subdivision later in October.

This is one of two cases filed against the state regarding Hideaway Hills. The second is a class-action lawsuit that is being proposed by Fox Rothchild, LLP. The Meade County Court awarded class status certification for the case in September.

In the Fitzgerald Law Firm news release, it claims the homeowners have, "in an overwhelming majority," rejected membership in the class-action lawsuit.

According to a statement from Fox Rothschild's Kathy Barrow, the attorney litigating the case, no one has opted out of the class action at this time because the Meade County court has not yet given notice to Hideaway Hills homeowners detailing how and why a class action was approved and explained the issues at the center of the lawsuit.

"Homeowners must have this information straight from the court when they're making such informed decisions, and the court has not yet provided that information to them," Barrow said.

She said individual lawsuits can proceed, but Krull reviewed Fox Rothschild's findings and agreed that a class-action lawsuit is the best way for homeowners to obtain justice.

"Taking these technically complex lawsuits to court one-by-one is simply too costly and too time consuming for homeowners," Barrow said. "In addition, the damage done to this neighborhood does not stop at individual property lines — it must be considered as a whole in order to obtain a complete picture of the monetary damages that homeowners deserve."