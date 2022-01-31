Judge dismisses defamation lawsuits involving siblings

A Pennington County judge dismissed two defamation lawsuits with prejudice between a Rapid City real estate investor, his sister and the wife of his child.

The cases between Josiah LaFrance and his sister Natalie LaFrance-Slack, and LaFrance and Karli Shama were dismissed earlier this month.

A dismissal with prejudice means the same claim cannot be refiled in the same court.

According to the original complaint, Josiah alleged that both Natalie and Sharma made false statements with malice to damage his personal and professional reputations on social media.

Natalie said Monday that this is a good way to recognize that posts made online should be true and purposeful and that people should be aware there are risks involved when telling the truth. She said she maintains that she doesn't want her brother to not make a living and wants him to have the ability to pay child support and be a good father.

Josiah was sentenced to five years of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for a domestic assault charge in October. The charge stems from an Oct. 20, 2019, incident. He was also sentenced to 10 years of prison, all of which was suspended, 180 days in the county jail with 90 days suspended, and to pay court costs and a fine of $5,106.

