Judge dismisses lawsuit against Sturgis, city manager

A lawsuit filed against the city of Sturgis and City Manager Daniel Ainslie by three former candidates for municipal office has been dismissed.

Tammy Bohn, Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz filed the lawsuit in Meade County Circuit Court on March 18, alleging the office of city manager is not legal in Sturgis and that Ainslie should pay back all of his salary and benefits since he was hired in 2011.

Tammy Bohn was a candidate for mayor, running against incumbent Mayor Mark Carstensen. Her husband Justin ran against incumbent Kevin Forrester for a seat on City Council Ward 4 and Vasknetz ran against incumbent Mike Bachland for the Ward 1 seat.

All three candidates lost their races by large margins.

Circuit Judge Kevin Krull granted the city's motion to dismiss the case on Oct. 6, stating there was no specific injury to the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit alleged that an election held in April 2007 which authorized the city of Sturgis to hire a city manager was improperly called using a different statute under South Dakota Codified Law. The plaintiffs claimed that because the election procedure was allegedly called under a different statute, the effect invalidates the city manager position.

Sturgis has employed two city managers since the April 2007 election. David Boone was the first city manager and Ainslie was the second when he was hired in 2011. The lawsuit only mentioned Ainslie by name.

The Bohns and Vasknetz requested that the court invalidate the April 2007 election and eliminate the position of city manager in Sturgis. The plaintiffs also requested that Ainslie repay his salary and benefits that he earned since he was hired in 2011. They made no claim against Boone's salary.

In his ruling to dismiss the case, Krull said there was no merit to the lawsuit, and that it appeared there was a personal vendetta against Ainslie.

"While it is apparent the Plaintiffs disagree with the policies and actions of Mr. Ainslie, the Sturgis City Manager, in their Complaint the Plaintiffs do not point to any specific injury or threatened injury to a right or interest. The Plaintiffs' disagreement is solely based on Mr. Ainslie's implementation of the City Council's vision of the City," Krull wrote. "Whether Mr. Ainslie is adequately pursuing the City Council's vision is a political question which is better resolved through the Sturgis City Council rather than the courts.”

Carstensen agreed with Krull's ruling to dismiss the case and said the Bohns and Vasknetz were wrong for taking their political beliefs and disagreements with Ainslie to court at the expense of Sturgis taxpayers.

“They were attempting to undo the will of the people,” Carstensen said in a statement Thursday. “We’re pleased with the judge’s ruling. This frivolous lawsuit has cost the taxpayers of Sturgis a great deal of time and money.”

This is not the first occurrence where the plaintiffs questioned the office of city manager. The Bohns, who own Sturgis Guns, and Vasknetz, who is the former city director of the Sturgis Rally and Events Department, filed a petition in December requesting an election to change municipal government from one with a city manager to one without.

Sturgis City Finance Officer Fay Bueno rejected the form of government petitions in mid-January saying the question posed was not subject to referendum.

The Bohns and Vasknetz filed another lawsuit challenging the city's decision to reject the petition. In February, Krull ruled the petition was invalid.

According to a news release from the city of Sturgis, the Bohns and Vasknetz appealed Krull's February decision to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The news release said the city expects the latest ruling to also be appealed.