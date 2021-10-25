Judge dismisses one of five charges in murder case

A Pennington County judge dismissed one count of aiding and abetting for first-degree murder for four defendants charged with killing a co-conspirator.

Judge Jeffrey Connolly dismissed the charge Oct. 22 against William Long, Travis Nelson, Tracy Laughlin and Gilbert Reyna, who face a five-count indictment for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting Jake Williams on April 9.

According to the dismissal, Long, Nelson, Laughlin and Reyna were also charged with aiding and abetting in the first degree murder of Jesus Vance, who allegedly worked with the four defendants to kidnap Williams. Williams allegedly shot Vance while trying to escape.

Connolly wrote that the prosecution was asking the court to apply South Dakota’s felony-murder statute in a way that “it appears never to have been applied before” with the charge.

“In doing so, the State seems to ask the court to significantly depart from the classic common law approach of felony murder South Dakota has followed since statehood,” he wrote. “And the result the state seeks has been widely rejected by courts throughout the United States.”

The four defendants still face two counts of kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and habitual offender charges.

Long still faces a total of 100 years in prison.

Case history

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the South Dakota Rose Inn on East Boulevard North on April 9. When officers arrived and found a man with non-life threatening injuries and a man shot dead inside one of the hotel rooms.

The Journal previously reported that the four suspects, all of Rapid City, used a “cutting instrument” against Williams, 37, who was the man found outside the motel.

Nelson was found 20 days after the reports of shots fired while Laughlin was found after a month of evading police. Laughlin was taken into custody during a traffic stop near Eglin and east North streets in June.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

