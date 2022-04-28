Judge gives woman 8-year prison sentence in overdose death of 16-year-old boy

24-year-old Tarriah Provost will serve eight years in a federal prison for supplying a 16-year-old boy with fentanyl.

Louis Sandoval, of Porcupine, died of an overdose on Dec. 2, 2020. An autopsy found fentanyl in his system, which Provost admitted to giving him. Provost pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute a controlled substance as part of a plea deal.

Provost's sentencing hearing in a Rapid City federal courtroom was emotional. Her aunt and mother attended to support her, but did not make statements during the sentencing. They cried throughout the hearing and upon Judge Jeffery Viken delivering the sentence. Provost could also be seen wiping away tears throughout the hearing.

Addressing the court herself, Provost thanked her mother and aunt, her lawyer, the prosecutor and “everybody who’s here for justice.”

“I want people to know it could be anybody,” she said. “I take responsibility for myself. At the time, all I was thinking of was the drug and how it made me feel better. I didn’t know this could happen to him (Sandoval).”

Provost said Sandoval was like a little brother to her and she wouldn’t have given him the pill if she thought it would kill him. She spoke of her three-year-old son, who told her over the phone recently that he wanted to go to her house.

Provost cried as she said, “home isn’t there anymore,” and “everything is gone because of my addiction, and that’s my fault.” She asked the judge to, “make the best decision for all of us.”

Through their statements, Provost and her attorney told the story of how her life deteriorated through her addiction.

A Gates Millennium Scholarship winner, Provost attended the University of Colorado Boulder in 2015, majoring in ethnic studies. After dropping out — something her lawyer said is her biggest regret — she returned to Pine Ridge and had her son.

Provost worked for the Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation’s Lakota Language & Education Initiative, which seeks to “acquire, preserve and protect our language and lifeways,” according to the Thunder Valley CDC website. Provost told the judge she started teaching her son the Lakota language when he was four months old. She also worked on the Pine Ridge Reservation with the Get Out The Vote organization to increase Native American voter participation.

According to her defense attorney, Jennifer Albertson, the young woman’s life shifted after which she was prescribed oxycodone. Provost was in a car accident in November 2019 and had to undergo surgery in May 2021, after which she was prescribed the medication.

Albertson said when Provost was receiving the pills legally, Donna Garnette — another defendant in the case and the person Provost bought pills from — saw an opportunity “because she had a source of income.”

When she started purchasing the pills, Provost said she didn’t know they had fentanyl.

“(I) thought it was a stronger oxycodone,” she said.

Albertson characterized Provost as someone who “had an oxy habit” and “didn’t go over there with any malice” when she supplied Sandoval with a fentanyl pill. Albertson asked the judge to consider a sentence “well below” the federal sentencing guidelines, which were between 14 years and 17.5 years and a $40,000 to $1,000,000 fine.

Viken said at the beginning of the hearing that he would not be pursuing a fine, which is aimed at “king pins.” The judge also made clear that it’s not the addiction that is being punished, but the criminal behavior that resulted. Viken said that Provost’s history was “stellar” until her addiction started, and described her as “highly intelligent” and “articulate.”

He said the federal guidelines starting at 14 years in prison were too severe for this particular case. He recommended that Provost apply to participate in an intensive substance abuse treatment program while in prison.

Provost will also be under supervised release for three years after her sentence. She will be required to stay sober and to be subject to random screenings.

“Don’t give up on yourself,” Viken said. “Relapse does not mean prison, it means therapy.”

Provost pleaded guilty to intent to distribute as part of a plea deal for more serious charges — conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21. Four others — Donna Garnette, Kelly Grass, Jesse Grass, and Kimberly Janis — took the same plea deal as Provost for their involvement in the transportation and sale of pills.

Viken sentenced Kelly Grass on April 4 to 57 months imprisonment and three years supervised release. Jesse Grass does not have a sentencing date yet. Janis’s sentencing date is scheduled for May 16. Garnette’s sentencing date is set for June 22.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

