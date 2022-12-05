Judge gives woman shot by RCPD one more chance on bond

A Rapid City woman facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly eluded law enforcement and was then shot by police on May 31 will be allowed out of jail on a personal recognizance bond again, despite failing drug screenings.

A Pennington County judge ordered the personal recognizance bond release Monday for Shania Watkins, 32, who is paralyzed from the waist down after a Rapid City Police Department officer shot her multiple times.

According to police and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation, Watkins drove her car towards a police officer on May 31 after a low-speed chase through Rapid City. The chase started after police attempted to pull Watkins over for not having her license plate illuminated.

The officer shot Watkins as she backed up her vehicle, according to DCI. The state alleges that Watkins had methamphetamine and THC in her system during the incident.

She now faces two felony charges of aggravated eluding, one felony count of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, a felony count of unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor count of ingesting an intoxicant other than alcohol. DCI cleared the police officer.

As a condition of her bond, the court required Watkins to continue participating in the 24/7 program, which provides periodic drug and alcohol testing. Because of her health, she was issued a patch as an alternative to physically going in for testing.

A 24/7 program violation form dated Nov. 16 stated that Watkins' drug patch came back positive for methamphetamine and THC, the intoxicant in marijuana. Watkins said at her Nov. 22 hearing that she is six months sober and hasn't touched meth. An email from a 24/7 coordinator states the violation was Watkins' third.

Watkins' defense attorney, Evan Hoel, told the court Monday his client missed several doctor appointments and physical therapy sessions during her time in jail. Hoel said most of Watkins' time is spent trying to adjust to life with her condition. He maintained her innocence, stating that she suffers from permanent injury for a crime she didn't commit.

"She's not wheeling around out there being a menace to society," Hoel said.

The state made no objection on Monday to Watkins being let out again, but Assistant Attorney General Scott Roetzel noted that "using meth is not good for her health either," in response to Hoel's remarks.

Circuit Judge Joshua Hendrickson told Watkins this is her last chance, and she will remain in the jail until her case is resolved if she violates bond conditions again.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in court at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 23 for a status hearing.