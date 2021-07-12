Judge grants Ravnsborg defense motion on victim’s medical and psychological records

During a motions hearing Monday, multiple media reports said Judge John Brown granted a review of medical and psychological records of Joseph Boever.

Boever was struck by South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg the night of Sept. 12, 2020, while walking along South Dakota Highway 14 on the west outskirts of Highmore.

Brown also granted that the trial be moved to the Stanley County Courthouse. The trial will begin August 26.

On Friday, Ravnsborg's defense attorney filed a motion to require the health care providers of Boever to release his psychiatric and psychological records and "information concerning his suicidal ideation," according to the filing made with the Sixth Circuit Magistrate Court.

The six-page document alleges a pattern of alcoholism and prescription drug use by Boever. That factored into a "broadening depressive streak" that led at least one family member to believe Boever died by suicide, the court documents said.

However, family of the man struck and killed by Ravnsborg's car is denying recent claims made that Boever was suicidal. The allegation of suicide was dismissed by Boever's relative Monday afternoon.