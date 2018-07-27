A judge has invalidated amendments to Pennington County's mining ordinance that took about two years to draft and adopt.
Circuit Court Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle wrote in a decision filed Monday that the county failed to comply with state laws requiring public notice of hearings while the ordinance was under consideration.
“The County/Auditor did not provide at least ten days’ public notice in a legal newspaper of each public hearing held before the Planning Commission or the County,” Wipf Pfeifle wrote. “Ordinance Amendment 17-02 is void and ineffective.”
The ruling is a victory for local plaintiffs Duane Abata, Donald Burger and Barrett Wendt and a broader group of concerned citizens that opposed the ordinance amendments.
The county had claimed in its defense that because several hearings about the ordinance amendments were continued, formal public notice of each continued hearing was not required. Wipf Pfeifle rejected that claim.
Work on the ordinance amendments was begun in April 2016 by a committee appointed by the Pennington County Commission, while the commission enforced a moratorium on mining permits.
Those actions flowed out of a controversial attempt by Croell Redi-Mix to expand a limestone quarry near Bear Country USA. The county commission’s denial of a permit for the expansion was challenged but ultimately upheld by the state Supreme Court.
The mining ordinance amendments were approved by the Pennington County Commission in February.
The ordinance required mining permits for the extraction of various minerals and materials, established where certain types of mining would be permitted, set up a process for the consideration of permit applications, and established fees for permits, among other provisions.