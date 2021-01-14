Judge orders IHS to release report on Weber

Integritas interviewed IHS workers, patients, law enforcement and others to review sexual abuse incidents from 1986 to 2018 and “identify any possible process or system failures” in preventing and stopping abusers, according to the judicial order. The company also made recommendations about preventing abuse in the future.

The Journal and other outlets requested the report once it was finished in January 2020, but the IHS argued it was confidential. The Wall Street Journal and New York Times filed a FOIA lawsuit to force the IHS to release the report.

Gorenstein sided with the newspapers, saying that although the report is labeled an “internal medical quality assurance review” it doesn’t actually meet the definition of one.

“The term 'medical care' hardly appears in the report, and never in relation to the assessment of medical care that was given to any patient,” he wrote. “The report is about sexual abuse of children by an IHS doctor — what happened to them, how employees of the IHS and others allowed it to happen, and actions that might be taken to prevent it in the future.”

The IHS also argued that releasing the document would having a chilling effect on people’s decision to be interviewed in the future since they thought the information they shared would be kept confidential.