Judge orders release of records related to president's dismissal

“This is a courageous decision by the judge that democracy should persist,” he added.

It’s unclear when the records that the judge ordered be released will be turned over to the news organizations. In a conference call with attorneys Friday afternoon, Kricken said she would keep the records confidential until Nichols and UW had a chance to appeal the decision. The judge said that the log detailing the withheld documents must be provided to the outlets by Jan. 13.

Messages sent to Nichols’ attorney and the university’s attorney were not immediately returned Friday.

“Judge Kricken's decision is a victory for transparency — the Wyoming public's right to know how its tax dollars are spent and its institutions managed,” WyoFile chief executive and editor Matthew Copeland wrote in a statement. “It's worth noting, however, that innumerable work-hours and thousands of dollars were required to defend — to simply maintain — those rights.

“If the precedent set here precludes similar stonewalling the next time an institution or official wants to avoid scrutiny, it will have been effort well-spent,” he said. “You can rest assured, we'll put that to the test.”

Dale Bohren, the publisher of the Star-Tribune, also hailed the ruling.